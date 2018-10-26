RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2018 21:15 |  By RnMTeam

Mumbai has been very kind to me: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung Awargi from The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, says the city has given him a lot of love and has been kind to him.

Interacting with the media at a success gathering for Awargi on Friday, Jubin said the song is about the pain and desire which every human being has experienced at some time of their life. He feels that is why people have related to the song like the way he did.

The film talks about a dark side of life in Mumbai city.

Asked if he seen the city's dark side, Jubin said, "Mumbai city has given me a lot of love. The industry has welcomed me with open arms. It is not possible for anyone to make a playback singing career like mine in 7 years. My first song itself was for Akshay Kumar. I think the city has been very kind to me."

He says what attracted him to Awargi was that "it is a beautiful song".

"If you see the trailer, you will realise the film talks about a struggling singer. Also, Mahesh Bhatt is a part of the film. All these aspects made me reach a point where I really wanted to do the song. Awargi is bigger than us and that is the kind of music I want to create and relate to for the rest of my life."

Jubin last sang Tum Se from Jalebi and Sawarne Lage from Mitron.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal Tum Se Jalebi Sawarne Lage Mitron Awargi The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2018

Shreya was destined to sing 'Pal', say Javed Mohsin

MUMBAI: Composers Javed Mohsin say Shreya Ghoshal was destined to sing Pal, a song from the forthcoming film Jalebi.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2018

'Loveyatri' songs depict Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's 'journey of love'

MUMBAI: ‘Love is in the air’ and Loveyatri is the perfect definition of it. Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s chemistry through these songs look absolutely gorgeous. Romantic tracks in this movie purely depict stages of their ‘journey of love’.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2018

Tanishk Bagchi has always believed in me: Jubin

MUMBAI : Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has worked with Tanishk Bagchi on songs like The humma song and Akh lad jaave, says the composer has always believed in him and his ability to perform well.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2018

Nikhita Gandhi mis-quoted on Music labels and their interference in creative content?

MUMBAI: With a series of songs in recently released films like Manmarziyaan, Mitron, Stree, Sanjuand Beyond the Clouds, Bollywood playback singer Nikhita Gandhi is on a roll.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2018

Javed - Mohsin composes soulful track for Vishesh Films' 'Jalebi'

MUMBAI: The newest romantic song making rounds for past three days is Pal from upcoming movie Jalebi by Vishesh Films’, which is set to release on 12 October 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

top# 5 articles

1
Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently...read more

2
Black Eyed Peas release their seventh album

MUMBAI: American group Black Eyed Peas, consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, have released their seventh album, Masters of The Sun Vol. 1....read more

3
Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar next on #MeeToo's sexual harassment list?

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta stirred a hornet’s nest by speaking about the sexual harassment done to her almost ten years ago by Nana Patekar. A much-...read more

4
Mumbai has been very kind to me: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung Awargi from The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, says the city has given him a lot of love and has been...read more

5
Celebrating Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon's 43rd Birthday with her chartbusters

MUMBAI: Bollywood in 90’s created some of the most signature tunes. The popularity of the 90’s music is so high that even today almost every music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group