RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2018 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

Get a chance to win two tickets for 'Vh1 Supersonic 2019' passes

MUMBAI:  Each year, Supersonic has just aced its game when it comes to new innovations and this has made them a unique one. We have had Vh1 Supersonic come out with a variety of things, which had grabbed audience attention on a huge scale. With Vh1 Supersonic 2019, which is slated to be held at (Laxmi Lawns) Pune, from 16-17 February, makers are back with an innovative way to give chance to the audience to win free passes for the festival, next year.

Well, all you have to do is share your best #sonicmemories and win two passes for the festival. All one has to do is log on to the given social media page and then put their best image, which depicts a memory of the festival. The contest would be open for participants from 12.00 pm on 24 October- 31 October 2018 till 5.00 PM. There would be five winners, chosen with two passes, who would be credited on the quality of the image, best caption and a few more.

Here is the link, which will guide you towards the rules and regulations of the contest: https://www.facebook.com/notes/vh1-supersonic/terms-conditions-sonicmemories-contest/2001842316574646/

Also, below is the Vh1 Supersonic 2018 review, you can have a look at:

Vh1 Supersonic 2018: A perfect musical exposure

Tags
Vh1 Supersonic Laxmi Lawns Pune music festival
Related news
News | 26 Oct 2018

Bacardi NH7 Weekender always draws in best audiences from across the country: DJ Gurbax

MUMBAI: One of the famous DJ’s in the Indian bass music scene Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax is all pepped up for his performance act at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

We would be doing something, we haven't done before at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune: When Chai Met Toast

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, one of the most popular folk, Rock bands in India would be performing at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune 2018 along with prominent artists like Joe Satriani, Hiatus Kaiyote and many more.  “We are so damn excited to play at the weekender this year.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Downtown' rules at #7 on Billboard!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa has nailed another milestone in his successful music career as the singer’s latest T-Series single, Downtown is trending at number seven on Billboard world music charts.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2018

Salim Merchant records song with Hariharan for Marathi film

MUMBAI:  It’s always exciting when two big star singers associate for a song and moreover the crowd awaits its release. Recently one of the biggest music composers in the music industry Salim Merchant broke the news on Twitter about recording a new song for a film.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2018

Will bring to UN message of 'common God, shared humanity': Amjad Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan says he will bring to the global stage the message of shared humanity with a ‘common God’ for all when he performs at the 2018 UN Day Concert in the General Assembly Chamber.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Q2 Results: MY FM reports EBIDTA growth of 30% YOY

MUMBAI: Radio station MY FM has reported an encouraging Q2 FY 18-19 performance with upbeat growread more

Press Releases
Radio City initiates a movement to empower women with the launch of ‘StreeDum’ campaign this Diwali

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM, India’s leading radio network, initiates a week long campaign StreeDuread more

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

top# 5 articles

1
Social media interference is a breach of freedom of speech: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Bollywood composer-singer Adnan Sami says social media bullying is almost like a breach of human freedom of speech.The Bhar Do Jholi singer...read more

2
Mumbai has been very kind to me: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has sung Awargi from The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, says the city has given him a lot of love and has been...read more

3
Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently...read more

4
Black Eyed Peas release their seventh album

MUMBAI: American group Black Eyed Peas, consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, have released their seventh album, Masters of The Sun Vol. 1....read more

5
Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar next on #MeeToo's sexual harassment list?

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta stirred a hornet’s nest by speaking about the sexual harassment done to her almost ten years ago by Nana Patekar. A much-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group