Get a chance to win two tickets for 'Vh1 Supersonic 2019' passes

MUMBAI: Each year, Supersonic has just aced its game when it comes to new innovations and this has made them a unique one. We have had Vh1 Supersonic come out with a variety of things, which had grabbed audience attention on a huge scale. With Vh1 Supersonic 2019, which is slated to be held at (Laxmi Lawns) Pune, from 16-17 February, makers are back with an innovative way to give chance to the audience to win free passes for the festival, next year.

Well, all you have to do is share your best #sonicmemories and win two passes for the festival. All one has to do is log on to the given social media page and then put their best image, which depicts a memory of the festival. The contest would be open for participants from 12.00 pm on 24 October- 31 October 2018 till 5.00 PM. There would be five winners, chosen with two passes, who would be credited on the quality of the image, best caption and a few more.

Here is the link, which will guide you towards the rules and regulations of the contest: https://www.facebook.com/notes/vh1-supersonic/terms-conditions-sonicmemories-contest/2001842316574646/

Also, below is the Vh1 Supersonic 2018 review, you can have a look at:

Vh1 Supersonic 2018: A perfect musical exposure