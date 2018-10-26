RadioandMusic
News |  26 Oct 2018 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently praised her niece Radha Mangeshkar on her noteworthy achievement.

Lata didi took to her Twitter handle to express her happiness for her young niece.

She tweeted, “Aaj ke din aur ek khushi ki baat main aap ke saath saanjha karna chahti hun ki Meri neice Radha Mangeshkar ko Ph.D in "maharashtratil  nivdak samaj prabhodankar: Vyakti ani karya. From Shejwalkar education society, pune mili hai.Radha mujhe tumpar garv hai.”

Lata Mangeshkar has always been vocal on Twitter as a medium to convey her happiness. Be it praising someone or offering a condolence, Lata Mangeshkar has been one of the first ones to share a tweet on.

Also on the recent #Metoo, she commented saying, “Every woman must be given the dignity she deserves, Source- First Post.”

