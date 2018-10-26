Celebrating Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon's 43rd Birthday with her chartbusters

MUMBAI: Bollywood in 90’s created some of the most signature tunes. The popularity of the 90’s music is so high that even today almost every music composer chooses to remix them; the justice given to them is a separate issue. The face that rocked the maximum of these 90’s chartbusters is Raveena Tandon, who celebrates her 43rd birthday today. So, on the occasion of her this special day, let’s revisit some of the best songs featuring her.

Kabhi Tu Chaila lagta Hai - Patthar ke Phool

Pathar Ke Phool was Raveena’s debut film co-starring Salman Khan. Kabhi Tu Chaila lagta Hai is an ode to the classic looks and characters in Hindi films. Not exactly a romantic song, but a lovable track with fun elements and is composed by Ram-Laxman. It is sung by none other than legendary Lata Mangeshkar and S P Balasumbramaniam

Tu Cheez Badi Hain Mast Mast - Mohra:

Tu Cheez Badi Hain Mast Mast is a song that coined her identity as she is, till date, known as the ‘Mast Mast’ girl of Bollywood. Composed by Viju Shah, this song is a cult song and perfect to start any party.

Kisi Disco Mein Jayen - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Kisi Disco Mein Jayen is a typical Govinda song with colloquial language penned as lyrics. This song can give inputs for someone’s knowledge for pick-up lines. Raveena’s expressions and dance in this song makes it more enjoyable.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani - Mohra

A reference point for seductive and sensual songs, Tip Tip Barsa Pani has the best possible chemistry between a lead pair. Yet again composed by Viju Shah, sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, Tip Tip Barsa Pani is a must in your Bollywood songs playlist.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maren – Dulhe Raja

The 90’s and early 2000’s was ruled by the pair of Govinda-Raveena, Govinda-Karisma and their songs. This massy number is the best choice to uplift your mood.

Seher Ki Ladki - Rakshak

Seher Ki Ladki is the song that marked her comeback, post a brief hiatus. Seher Ki Ladki is a quintessential Bollywood track with signature moves by Suneil Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The actual star cast of the film is Suneil Shetty and Karisma Kapoor while Raveena had a special appearance.

Sara Sehar Aaj Jagega - Ghulam-E-Mustafa

Way before the concept of item songs came in, the songs in the 90’s featured the main lead actresses, dancing to the peppy numbers. The movie Ghulam-E-Mustafa essayed the role of a bar dancer and this song is her introduction and is sung by Sunita Rao.

Elo Ji Sanam- Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna, which is counted among the cult movies of Bollywood, has some of the most amazing songs. This song has an old world charm and is beautifully pictured on Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan. The song is composed by Tushar Bhatia and is sung by Vicky Mehta and Behroze Chatterjee, while it is written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.