editorial
News |  26 Oct 2018

Black Eyed Peas release their seventh album

MUMBAI: American group Black Eyed Peas, consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, have released their seventh album, Masters of The Sun Vol. 1.

Produced by will.i.am, the album is the Grammy-winning group's first in eight years and features rappers Nas, Phife Dawg and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, K-Pop star CL, rapper Slick Rick, singer Nicole Scherzinger, and rapper Posdnuos, read a statement to IANS.

The album also comes with the release of a new video for Dopeness feat. CL.

Masters of The Sun Vol. 1 is a hip-hop master-class. It marks the group's much-needed message in today's socio-political climate, positioning themselves as agents for change against urgent issues affecting communities of colour such as gun control, immigration reform, prison reform and police brutality.

(Source: IANS)

Black Eyed Peas rappers Will.i.am Nicole Scherzinger K-Pop
