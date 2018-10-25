RadioandMusic
News |  25 Oct 2018

We would be doing something, we haven't done before at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune: When Chai Met Toast

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, one of the most popular folk, Rock bands in India would be performing at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune 2018 along with prominent artists like Joe Satriani, Hiatus Kaiyote and many more.  “We are so damn excited to play at the weekender this year. Getting to hear a lot of new bands and also some great international acts, which we've been looking forward to watching live,” said the band when asked about their excitement for BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2018.

Any new plans that you might have that you would showcase to the audience? On this, they added, “We just released a new EP Believe this September. Thus, the showcase at this weekender would be concentrated more on promoting the new one. Also, there's something, we are doing we haven't done as a band before, playing a bigger set in terms of the people on stage.”

While there would be many other music biggies at the festival who would perform some outstanding sets, Chai Met Toast have their own favourites, “We are excited to hear to Hiatus, Satriani and Contortionist at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2018,” they said.

Furthermore, they spoke on their performance at the festival, “We have a horn section and violins coming in place. The set is going to be all our songs with these amazing new musicians we are getting on stage. Cannot wait to sound fuller and bigger with the backing band coming in place. Visual wise we are still working on something, we'll definitely have something up by December.”

In terms of their upcoming releases, the band revealed, “We just released a bunch and there is more of unreleased music we have which we would bring out early next year. But as of now, we have a steady set of music/lyric videos coming out for all the music we have.”

