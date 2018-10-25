We are very excited to perform in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world: Tiny Fingers Band

MUMBAI: One of the leading forces in the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers, is heading to India this November for a five-city tour that includes slots at IIT Kanpur and NH7 Weekender Meghalaya, Kolkata.

“We are very excited to perform again in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world, first tour was amazing and a unique experience that stays inside us for a long time,” said Tiny Fingers, who would be playing for the second time in India.

On being asked about their plans when it comes to their performance at the event, the band answered, “We are going to play some new stuff and new arrangements, but mostly like any other fingerz show, it will be set every time just before we start playing, so yes some kind of change-welcoming plan.”

When asked if they have followed any Indian bands and if yes, who is their favourite, the band revealed, “We have been listening to many ragas and players, many cool instruments and moods. Drupad slow ragas with the Rudra Veena by the Dagar family is mind-blowing. It is a crazy tradition.”

With Oren Ben David on guitar, Boaz Bentur on bass, Tal Cohen on drums, and Nimrod Bar on keys, synths, Tiny Fingers are, as BBC puts it - an explosive mixture. The band has five critically acclaimed albums under their belt and tours across the world that has seen them perform at a number of clubs and festivals including CMJ (New York), Fusion Festival (Germany), Liverpool Sound City (UK), Exit (Serbia), Strawberry Festival (China), and much more.

On their mind-blowing music, which has enthralled many, the band revealed, “There is no form or formula, it’s a very dynamic and changing process. We have done many stylistic shifts during the years and it feels like our music just gets bigger, wider and more colourful. Our will is to feel the music vibrate in the body and to take us on a journey.”

Lastly, Tiny Fingers spill the beans on their upcoming plans and projects, “As always, we will keep on playing and doing shows, and finish some recordings. We have some shows with cool collaborations in Israel.”

Meanwhile, this tour is being presented by Mumbai based music management company Mixtape in association with the Embassy of Israel in India.