RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Oct 2018 10:30 |  By RnMTeam

We are very excited to perform in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world: Tiny Fingers Band

MUMBAI: One of the leading forces in the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers, is heading to India this November for a five-city tour that includes slots at IIT Kanpur and NH7 Weekender Meghalaya, Kolkata.

“We are very excited to perform again in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world, first tour was amazing and a unique experience that stays inside us for a long time,” said Tiny Fingers, who would be playing for the second time in India.

On being asked about their plans when it comes to their performance at the event, the band answered, “We are going to play some new stuff and new arrangements, but mostly like any other fingerz show, it will be set every time just before we start playing, so yes some kind of change-welcoming plan.”

When asked if they have followed any Indian bands and if yes, who is their favourite, the band revealed, “We have been listening to many ragas and players, many cool instruments and moods. Drupad slow ragas with the Rudra Veena by the Dagar family is mind-blowing. It is a crazy tradition.”

With Oren Ben David on guitar, Boaz Bentur on bass, Tal Cohen on drums, and Nimrod Bar on keys, synths, Tiny Fingers are, as BBC puts it - an explosive mixture. The band has five critically acclaimed albums under their belt and tours across the world that has seen them perform at a number of clubs and festivals including CMJ (New York), Fusion Festival (Germany), Liverpool Sound City (UK), Exit (Serbia), Strawberry Festival (China), and much more.

On their mind-blowing music, which has enthralled many, the band revealed, “There is no form or formula, it’s a very dynamic and changing process. We have done many stylistic shifts during the years and it feels like our music just gets bigger, wider and more colourful. Our will is to feel the music vibrate in the body and to take us on a journey.”

Lastly, Tiny Fingers spill the beans on their upcoming plans and projects, “As always, we will keep on playing and doing shows, and finish some recordings. We have some shows with cool collaborations in Israel.”

Meanwhile, this tour is being presented by Mumbai based music management company Mixtape in association with the Embassy of Israel in India.

Tags
Mixtape Mumbai NH7 Weekender Meghalaya Kolkata New York Fusion Germany Liverpool Strawberry Music Festival China India Tiny Fingers NH7 Weekender Meghalaya Liverpool Sound City Exit Serbia UK
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2018

Gwen Dias releases 'On The Outside' to support mental health on 'World Mental Health Day'

MUMBAI: Mumbai based singer-songwriter Gwen Dias has released her latest single On The Outside from her upcoming album Gwen And The Groove on 10 October on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2018

Ali Zafar proud to represent Pakistan at film fest in China

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar says he is proud to represent Pakistan at the fifth Silk Road International Film Festival in China, where he will also discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in cinema.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2018

DJ Snake, Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B unveil new track

MUMBAI :  Taki Taki by DJ Snake featuring singers Selena Gomez, Ozuna and rapper Cardi B is out now.DJ Snake, known for global hits like Turn down for what and Let me love you, tweeted on Friday: " Taki Taki is out now everywhere."

read more
News | 28 Sep 2018

Music palette of Indians are very cosmopolitan: Davey Cashin

MUMBAI : Davey Cashin, founding members of Irish music band The Kilkennys, which is set to perform in India, says that the music palette of the audience in India is very cosmopolitan which also makes them welcoming to new genres.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2018

We have spent months on preparing for India tour’18: Bryan Adams

MUMBAI: Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams will light up home grown arenas on a five-day greatest hits India tour in October 2018 for his nineteenth concert tour.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

Press Releases
Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announcedread more

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

News
India has been on radar for everyone at YouTube for past two years: Marc Lefkowitz Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, Asia-Pacific

MUMBAI:  There are 450 million Internet users in India, and so it's an exciting time to be in thread more

Press Releases
CD Baby becomes first digital distributor to give creators affordable tools to create simple Copyright ownership agreements and to register with U.S. Copyright Office via partnership with Cosynd

MUMBAI: CD Baby, the largest digital distributor of independent music and administrator of publiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood music derives heavily from global styles and jazz has existed in the mainstream for decades now: Vasundhara Vee

MUMBAI: We all have crooned to Kaisi Pehli Hai Yeh from Parineeta or Aaiye Meherbaan from Howrah Bridge, little do we understand the nuanced...read more

2
Amjad Ali Khan's concert on 'peace, non-violence' tribute to Gandhi: Guterres

MUMBAI : With his vision of music transcending nations and religions, sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan lifted the General Assembly chamber from a venue...read more

3
'Taki Taki' by DJ Snake continues to break global records

MUMBAI: Taki Taki by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, released last month, has created a wave across borders as this smashing...read more

4
Salim Merchant records song with Hariharan for Marathi film

MUMBAI:  It’s always exciting when two big star singers associate for a song and moreover the crowd awaits its release. Recently one of the biggest...read more

5
Peter Andre's son worried about his dad

MUMBAI : Singer Peter Andre's son Junior, whom he shares with former wife Katie Price, is concerned about his father.They feel Andre is "stressing"...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group