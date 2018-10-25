RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Oct 2018 20:11 |  By RnMTeam

Salim-Sulaiman offer song to reality show contestant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol contestant Renu Nagar has been offered a song by composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.

Renu from Rajasthan is part of Top 8 of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 10.

"Renu has an incredible voice, which is really powerful and all the music directors are always in search of such a unique voice. You have a new and distinct voice and we would love to compose a new song for you," Salim said.

"The more love and power that you give to your voice, you'll get better. We would love it if you sing a song for us," he added.

Salim and Sulaiman were guest judges on the show, judged by singer Neha Kakkar and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani. The episode will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

The brothers joined the jury panel for the upcoming episodes after it was announced that singer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, would no longer be part of the show.

Also Read: Salim and Sulaiman fulfill their wish on 'Indian Idol 10'

(Source: IANS)

 

 

Tags
Indian Idol 10 Vishal Dadlani Indian Idol Salim Merchant Sulaiman Anu Malik
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2018

Salim Merchant records song with Hariharan for Marathi film

MUMBAI:  It’s always exciting when two big star singers associate for a song and moreover the crowd awaits its release. Recently one of the biggest music composers in the music industry Salim Merchant broke the news on Twitter about recording a new song for a film.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2018

Salim and Sulaiman fulfill their wish on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Ace talented and spunky composer duo of the music industry Salim-Sulaiman will be seen spreading their musical magic in the next episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2018

AR Rahman's take on the #MeToo movement

MUMBAI: The ongoing #MeToo movement has taken the nation by storm. Renowned people from Bollywood as well as music industry have extended their support to the victims of sexual assault, and music maestro A R Rahman is no way behind.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Child abuse not taken seriously by Indian men: Shweta Pandit

MUMBAI : Singer Shweta Pandit, who has accused veteran music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct, says child abuse is not taken seriously by men in the country.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Anu Malik no longer part of 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI : Singer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, was no longer part of the jury panel of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol season 10, according to an official statement on Sunday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

Press Releases
Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announcedread more

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

top# 5 articles

1
Guru Randhawa's 'Downtown' rules at #7 on Billboard!

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa has nailed another milestone in his successful music career as the singer’s latest T-Series single, Downtown is trending at...read more

2
We are very excited to perform in India, which is one of our favourite places in the world: Tiny Fingers Band

MUMBAI: One of the leading forces in the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers, is heading to India this November for a five-city tour that...read more

3
'Hall of fame' is my best English single: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam says Hall Of Fame is his best single in English. The Indian singer joined hands with Grammy award-winning producer-...read more

4
Bollywood music derives heavily from global styles and jazz has existed in the mainstream for decades now: Vasundhara Vee

MUMBAI: We all have crooned to Kaisi Pehli Hai Yeh from Parineeta or Aaiye Meherbaan from Howrah Bridge, little do we understand the nuanced...read more

5
Amsterdam Dance Event rounds up record-breaking 23rd edition

MUMBAI: The 23rd edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has come to an end in the early hours of Monday morning. For the first time ADE welcomed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group