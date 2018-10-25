RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Oct 2018 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

Priti Menon speaks about new track 'Yaadan Teriyan'

MUMBAI: A new track Yaadan Teri­­yan has hit the mark with its release. A poignant song set to beats is sung by Priti Menon. A fresh take on songs about heartbreak, Yaadan Teriyan is shot beautifully too and features model Nana Nanmoush.

Speaking about the song, singer Priti shares, “Yaadan Teriyan translates to 'your memories'. As I live far away from my loved ones, this is a dedication to them and also to all those, who are in long distance relationships. My family lives in India and this is my way of telling them how much I miss them and how I spend days yearning to be with them.”

She also explains why she chose a sad song instead of a peppy track, “The audience usually connects to the lyrics of a song and people tend to relate to sad songs more than happy songs in my opinion!”

Apart from this track, Preeti has kept herself busy with live shows, “I just returned from a three month gig in Morocco where I was singing in a Bollywood musical. I have been busy recording songs as well. I worked with a very well known DJ while I was in Morocco. I also recorded a few covers, originals and collaborated with artists from different parts of the world.”

Preeti also shares the love and appreciation received by her from the audience, “The response has been very good. I appreciate every feedback, good or bad, as it helps me come up with a better production every time. I was recently nominated under the 'Best Urban Artist' category at the UK Bhangra Awards and I'm super excited to see what's in store for me musically in the coming few months.”

The singer idolises the maestro in Bollywood, whom she looks up to and dreams to work with, “My idol has been A R Rahman sir for time immemorial. I will forever work towards my dream of singing with/for him.”

Sharing her future plans, Priti says, “I have several songs lined up for release in the near future. I have solos as well as collaborations that I've worked on. In particular, I'm super excited to release a Punjabi track that I recorded with a very talented artist while I was in Morocco.”

Tags
A R Rahman Priti Menon UK Bhnagra Awards Yaadan Teriyan
Related news
News | 23 Oct 2018

AR Rahman's take on the #MeToo movement

MUMBAI: The ongoing #MeToo movement has taken the nation by storm. Renowned people from Bollywood as well as music industry have extended their support to the victims of sexual assault, and music maestro A R Rahman is no way behind.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2018

Neeti Mohan speaks about collaboration with Rushil Ranjan and recent tour with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: Neeti Mohan is back from the USA after performing live for the maestro A R Rahman’s tour. She is back with loads of memories and an injured ankle.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2018

Fusion Project's Rushil Ranjan collaborates with Neeti Mohan for melodious single 'Kya Jawab Doon'

MUMBAI: Collaborations bring prolific artistes together. The latest single by the ace Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and Rushil Ranjan of Fusion Project is an ideal example of the same.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2018

South African born Indian orchestral violinist Sumeet Sarkar's journey to Hollywood

MUMBAI: Born in South Africa, Sumeet Sarkar started playing the violin at the age of four with various musical influences in the Western Art tradition. Having performed across the world at some of the most prestigious stages, he has been exposed to many genres of music.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2018

One can always expect the unexpected from Rahman says Vipin Aneja after recording for 'Mozart of Madras'

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, is currently on cloud nine as he has recorded a song for the Mozart of Madra for A R Rahman.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 40: Top Radio stations witness no change in place

MUMBAI: In Week 40, RAM saw no major change in positions when compared to Week 39.read more

News
BARC Week 42: MTV Beats receive a noteworthy rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music leads the charts witread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences brings Sensation Rise 2018 back to India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, further to introducing Indian millennials to the supreme experienread more

Press Releases
Juju Productions appoints Manisha Jain as CEO

MUMBAI: Juju Productions LLC, a Boston-based music and video production company, today announcedread more

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

top# 5 articles

1
Eats Everything and Andres Campo set to embark on EI8HT REASONS tour

MUMBAI: Eats Everything and Andres Campo are set to embark on tour of Spain this Winter, taking in six dates as part of their EI8HT REASONS schedule...read more

2
Stunning Acoustic Pop/Rock From Marvin Dee Band's new single 'Bolt Everything Down'

MUMBAI: We have a brand new campaign today from the Netherland's in the shape of Acoustic Pop/Rock from Marvin Dee Band.The gorgeous new single Bolt...read more

3
Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee's 'Close to me' out now

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, DJ-record producer Diplo and rapper-singer Swae Lee have unveiled their new single, Close to me.The new single pairs...read more

4
Fedde Le Grand releases 'Monsta's Got Me Dancing For Years' remix package

MUMBAI: After touring all summer long and hosting yet another monumental Darklight Sessions at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, Fedde Le Grand is...read more

5
We would be doing something, we haven't done before at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune: When Chai Met Toast

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, one of the most popular folk, Rock bands in India would be performing at Bacardi NH7 Weekender Pune 2018 along with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group