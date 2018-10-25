RadioandMusic
News |  25 Oct 2018 11:44

Peter Andre's son worried about his dad

MUMBAI : Singer Peter Andre's son Junior, whom he shares with former wife Katie Price, is concerned about his father.

They feel Andre is "stressing" amid Price's personal turmoil.

Andre, 45, shared a video on Instagram of his son Junior asking him if he is "going grey", reports dailymail.co.uk.

Junior, 13, said, "Papi's getting a bit old, is Papi okay? His cheeks going a bit...Oh you've got some grey hair Papi."

To which, Andre responded: "I have no grey hairs, mate."

Meanwhile, Price continues to struggle with a string of personal and financial woes, including a stay in rehab following her drink-drive arrest.

(Source: IANS)

