Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar's 'Nikle Currant' trends at 15 on Billboard world music charts

MUMBAI: Singers Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar's first collaboration, Nikle Currant has become a rage, not only among the Indian, but also among the international audience as the song is currently trending at number 15 on Billboard world music charts, while it was kept at number five on YouTube.

On the success of the song, Jassie exclaimed, “Since Nikle Currant was my first track with Neha Kakkar, I was very excited to record it. I am overwhelmed with the success of the song, which is ranked fifth on the Global chart of YouTube and went on the Billboard. This is more than what I had expected!”

A source close to Jassie also added, “Singing is Jassie's passion and he takes time out from his shooting schedules to take it ahead. Despite his busy schedule, he rehearsed for the song, which has received an overwhelming response from the audience, fans and the industry people.”

The Punjabi singer, who is currently gearing up for his second Bollywood movie, Panga, with Kangana Ranaut, also expressed his joy on his social media handle by retweeting the post shared by T-Series on the remarkable achievement of the song.

The song has also made it to other music charts, including BBC Asian Network.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Nikle Currant is a funky Punjabi dance number, where Neha and Jassie are seen flirting with each other. While the song has garnered over 48 million views on YouTube, the duos chemistry has also been the talk of the town. The video is on the verge of crossing the 50 million views mark within a short span of 14 days.

