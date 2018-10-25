Goulding, Diplo, Swae Lee's 'Close to me' out now

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, DJ-record producer Diplo and rapper-singer Swae Lee have unveiled their new single, Close to me.

The new single pairs Goulding's distinctive vocals with verses from Lee, brought together by Diplo's inimitable production, read a statement.

Goulding tweeted, "'Close to me' with Diplo featuring Swae Lee."

The collaborative new release is the first new music from Goulding since her 2015 album "Delirium", which saw her global hit song "Love me like you do".

It has been over three years since Goulding and Diplo teamed up for "Powerful".

(Source: IANS)