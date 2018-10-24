RadioandMusic
News |  24 Oct 2018 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh to make comeback with single after four years!

MUMBAI: One of the biggest rappers, the Lungi Dance fame Yo Yo Honey Singh is soon to release a single after a hiatus of four years. This news is a big treat to all his fans and people who are awaiting his new fresh single. While there are fans who have shared the poster of the rapper raja coming back.

The first look of the song shows Honey donning a dashing red attire clubbed with equally stylish red glasses. The rapping icon is seen surrounded by hot chicks, who are also dressed in funky red attire. Seems like Singh’s song has something to do with the colour ‘red’.

Besides, Jazzy B took to Twitter to post this announcement.

Check Jazzy B’s tweet

Rj Alok’s Tweet below

While after giving hits like the remake of Urvashi from the Tamil movie Kadhalan the rapper-singer is all set to make his way into the Bollywood music scene while giving his audience humongous good music.

Also Read: Honey Singh recreates Prabudheva's 'Urvashi' for Shahid Kapoor

 

 

Jazzy B Bollywood Kadhalan Lungi Dance Yo Yo Honey Singh Twitter
