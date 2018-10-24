RadioandMusic
News |  24 Oct 2018 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Salim and Sulaiman fulfill their wish on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Ace talented and spunky composer duo of the music industry Salim-Sulaiman will be seen spreading their musical magic in the next episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10.

The weekend special episode themed, ‘Vishal Dadlani Challenge’ is going to be a rocking one. Vishal will be performing duet songs with each of the top eighth contestants on some of his hit numbers like Bin Tere, Kurbaan Hua, Ishq Sufiana and more. Contestant Salman Ali from Haryana is winning nation’s hearts with his magnificent performance every week and had created a strong fan base. Adding to the ever-increasing fan list is composer duo Salim-Sulaiman Merchant. Salman Ali gave a splendid performance with Vishal Dadlani on Dilhara and amazed everyone including judges and guests Salim and Sulaiman with his splendid performance.

Salim and Sulaiman were visibly excited to watch Salman Ali performing on the sets and enjoyed to the fullest. They were eagerly waiting to come on the show and even requested Salman to sing one of their songs.

Salim Merchant says, “Salman Ali’s performance was mind blowing. Actually, Sulaiman and I wanted to come on sets of Indian Idol 10 since a long time only to watch Salman Ali’s performance. I watch the show regularly and some of the performances of Salman Ali have touched my heart and we both are delighted to come here and watch him perform live. Blessings come from my heart for Salman and I am sure that he will spread more happiness in this world with his music and singing.”

