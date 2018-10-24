'Hall of fame' is my best English single: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam says Hall Of Fame is his best single in English. The Indian singer joined hands with Grammy award-winning producer-engineer Jason Goldstein for the song, which also features American rapper, MC Yogi.



"Hall of fame has been penned by Jim Beanz and sixth sense has scored the music creating a track that has a modern dance vibe catering to the global audience.



"I am really excited to be a part of 'Billboard Presents Electric Asia' album. As a musician, I feel blessed to get such creative work regularly and this track, ‘Hall of fame' is my best single in English. Life is still opening new doors. I feel blessed to get the love that I have received globally for this single," Sonu said in a statement.



The single released on 20 October. Among various collaborations, Sonu had also teamed up with Indo-American DJ-record producer KSHMR for a song called Underwater.

(Source: IANS)