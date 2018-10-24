Britney Spears celebrates 20 years of 'Baby One More Time'

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears, who made her musical debut with the song Baby One More Time, became emotional on completing two decades in the industry.

To mark the completion of 20 years of the song, the 36-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "It's hard to put into words what today means to me 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!

"So much has happened since then, but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day one. Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me. Love you all,” added Britney.

The Mississippi-born singer also shared the video link of Baby One More Time along with the tweet, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Released on 23 October 1998, Baby One More Time became a huge hit and till date, has sold over ten million copies.

(Source: IANS)