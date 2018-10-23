RadioandMusic
News |  23 Oct 2018 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's new track 'Zindagi Mil Jaayegi' trends at #5 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have done commendable songs together like Mile Ho Tum etc. And, now they are back with another soul-stirring duet, Zindagi Mil Jaayegi. The song is currently trending at number five on YouTube.

A Desi Music Factory song Zindagi Mil Jayegi is all about mind-boggling music and lyrics given by Tony Kakkar with Neha Kakkar’s voice adding soul to the song. The track comprises an amazing blend of musical instruments, flute by Nikhil Honkalas, while its arranged and programmed by Aditya Dev.

Overall the song sounds soulful as all the elements have stayed true to the song. Zindagi Mil Jaayegi sounds extremely pleasant and is sure to keep your attention gripping.

While Tony Kakkar has given back to back hits like Ludo, Humsafar and many more, this song is sure to bang a hit on YouTube charts.

Neha Kakkar Tony Kakkar Mile Ho Tum Aditya Dev Desi Music Factory
