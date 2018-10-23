RadioandMusic
News |  23 Oct 2018 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Israeli band to perform at IIT-Kanpur

MUMBAI: An Israeli post-rock band will perform at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Friday, an official of the Israeli embassy said on Tuesday.

Leading the Israeli alternative music scene, Tiny Fingers is heading to India for a five-city tour which includes slots at IIT Kanpur and the NH7 Weekender in Shillong and Kolkata.

Regarded as a forerunner of Israel's thriving and eclectic music scene, Tiny Fingers combine post-rock and live electronics with psychedelic grooves forming a powerful, super intensive musical mix, Press Officer of the Israeli Embassy in India Snehal Tripathi said.

"A festival favourite both in their home country and abroad, their live act is a mind blowing experience of futuristic sounds and visuals, which has led them to be handpicked to open for The Mar's Volta, Damian Marley, Dub Trio, All them Witched and many more," he added.

The band comprises of Oren Ben David on guitar, Boaz Bentur on bass, Tal Cohen on drums, and Nimrod Bar on keys and synths.

The band has five critically acclaimed albums under their belt and tours across the world that has seen them perform at a number of clubs and festivals.

Other than their performance at IIT-Kanpur, the band will also perfumed at Mumbai (October 28), New Delhi (1 November), Meghalaya (2 November) and Kolkata (3 November).

(Source: IANS)

Tags
IIT Kanpur
