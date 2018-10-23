RadioandMusic
News |  23 Oct 2018 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa shoots for Boat headphones commercial

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s popularity is soaring by leaps and bound. The High Rated Gabru, who has been giving back-to-back hit singles as well as Bollywood film songs, has now embarked his journey into the world of commercials.

Guru not only announced about his new journey on Twitter, but also revealed that he has shot for an ad for Boat headphones. The Lahore singer can be seen posing in the picture, he has attached with his tweet.

Guru Randhawa has become a brand, recently, which sells for sure. Hence, taking this fact into note, the makers of Boat headphones have chosen the singer for the ad. The ad will be out this month.

Apart from Guru, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has also donned Boat headphones in the latest T-Series single, Urvashi remake, sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The song also showcases the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor romancing the gorgeous Kiara Advani.

Watch the video here

Boat headphones are the stylish, yet comfortable piece of earphones, designed to provide a comfortable music tuning experience. Their comfortable grip, look and noise-cancelling features make them one of the favourites of Indian youth. Also, with Guru endorsing them, the earphones are surely going to become the next hot thing in the world of Indian music

Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa’s latest single, Downtown has garnered over 30 million views on YouTube.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa's rides bicycle in style in newest single 'Downtown'

Watch the video here:

Tags
Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru Lahore Downtown Music Publishing Twitter Shahid Kapoor Yo Yo Honey Singh T-Series Kiara Advani Batti Gul Meter Chalu
