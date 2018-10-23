Dolly Parton wants Oscar nomination for 'Dumplin' song

MUMBAI : Country music legend Dolly Parton says she is politicking and trying to get a song from the film Dumplin for Oscar nomination.

She was in Los Angeles on Monday to promote Netflix's upcoming movie Dumplin. She performed Girl in the Movies, an original song she wrote and recorded for the film, for a ballroom full of journalists, reports variety.com.

"We are just happy to be here because we are actually out politicking trying to get our song heard and maybe get nominated for an award on those Oscars and all that stuff," Parton said before performing the track with her producer Linda Perry on guitar.

She added, "We are really, really proud of this."

"Dumplin'" is based on Julie Murphy‘s 2015 novel of the same name about the plus-size daughter of a former beauty pageant queen, who signs up to compete in a pageant. The daughter is a Parton fanatic and many of her hit songs are played throughout the movie.

Parton and Perry originally teamed up to write just one song.

"Songs just kept coming out of us one night after the others. I just absolutely loved (Perry) and we just connected."

They ended up recording six original tunes.

"This was the first time I ever worked with a female producer," Parton said.

(Source: IANS)