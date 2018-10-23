RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2018 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Dolly Parton wants Oscar nomination for 'Dumplin' song

MUMBAI : Country music legend Dolly Parton says she is politicking and trying to get a song from the film Dumplin for Oscar nomination.

She was in Los Angeles on Monday to promote Netflix's upcoming movie Dumplin. She performed Girl in the Movies, an original song she wrote and recorded for the film, for a ballroom full of journalists, reports variety.com.

"We are just happy to be here because we are actually out politicking trying to get our song heard and maybe get nominated for an award on those Oscars and all that stuff," Parton said before performing the track with her producer Linda Perry on guitar.

She added, "We are really, really proud of this."

"Dumplin'" is based on Julie Murphy‘s 2015 novel of the same name about the plus-size daughter of a former beauty pageant queen, who signs up to compete in a pageant. The daughter is a Parton fanatic and many of her hit songs are played throughout the movie.

Parton and Perry originally teamed up to write just one song.

"Songs just kept coming out of us one night after the others. I just absolutely loved (Perry) and we just connected."

They ended up recording six original tunes.

"This was the first time I ever worked with a female producer," Parton said.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Dolly Parton Netflix Linda Perry
Related news
News | 19 Oct 2018

Hailee Steinfeld to star in music drama 'Idol'

MUMBAI: Actress Hailee Steinfeld will produce and star in musical film, Idol.Along with Steinfeld, Matt Reeves is also in talks to produce Netfilx's Idol, reports variety.com.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2018

Malia Obama makes video debut

MUMBAI: Former US President Barack Obama's elder daughter Malia has made her musical debut by appearing in her first rock video, Walking On Air.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2018

Shibani Dandekar to come out with a music show soon?

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar says she is planning a special show with her friend and singer Monica Dogra. "Monica Dogra and I have planned a show together which we hope to take to the stage soon so really excited about that," Shibani told IANS.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2018

Kylie Minogue to perform at Glastonbury 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Kylie Minogue, who was not able to perform at the Glastonbury Festival, 14 years ago due to her battle with breast cancer, will perform in the Legends slot at next year's event in Somerset.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2018

Dolly Parton to be honoured as 2019 MusiCares person of the year

MUMBAI:  Legendary singer Dolly Parton will be feted at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute on 8 February 2019.Proceeds from the 29 annual gala will provide support for the MusiCares charity, reports variety.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Netflix to continue working with Kashyap, Motwane, Grover for 'Sacred Games 2'

MUMBAI: Netflix will retain its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwread more

News
India has been on radar for everyone at YouTube for past two years: Marc Lefkowitz Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, Asia-Pacific

MUMBAI:  There are 450 million Internet users in India, and so it's an exciting time to be in thread more

Press Releases
CD Baby becomes first digital distributor to give creators affordable tools to create simple Copyright ownership agreements and to register with U.S. Copyright Office via partnership with Cosynd

MUMBAI: CD Baby, the largest digital distributor of independent music and administrator of publiread more

Press Releases
Acoosta Innovations launches 'Acoosta Uno', powered by Sony DADC

MUMBAI: Acoosta Innovations has launched its first product, Acoosta Uno through a strategic assoread more

News
Badshah is the name of a journey filled with challenges, ups and downs: Ranjit Pathak on 'Naam Badshah'

MUMBAI: Rapper-turned Badshah recently debuted as Radio Jockey on RED FM with his show, Naam read more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's new track 'Zindagi Mil Jaayegi' trends at #5 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have done commendable songs together like Mile Ho Tum etc. And, now they are back with another...read more

2
Neeti Mohan speaks about collaboration with Rushil Ranjan recent tour with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: Neeti Mohan is back from the USA after performing live for the maestro A R Rahman’s tour. She is back with loads of memories and an injured...read more

3
MK drops official video for huge hit 'Back & Forth' with Jonas Blue & Becky Hill

MUMBAI: Rising up to number #17 in the official UK charts this week, MK’s latest single Back & Forth continues to grow meteorically. The track,...read more

4
Guru Randhawa shoots for Boat headphones commercial

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s popularity is soaring by leaps and bound. The High Rated Gabru, who has been giving back-to-back hit singles...read more

5
Jonas Blue delivers video for 'Polaroid' featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

MUMBAI: With his Liam Payne and Lennon Stella collaboration Polaroid already surging to monumental success, unstoppable hit-maker Jonas Blue has now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group