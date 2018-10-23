RadioandMusic
News |  23 Oct 2018 19:53 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman's take on the #MeToo movement

MUMBAI: The ongoing #MeToo movement has taken the nation by storm. Renowned people from Bollywood as well as music industry have extended their support to the victims of sexual assault, and music maestro A R Rahman is no way behind. The talented singer, music composer took to his Twitter handle expressing the views on the movement, victims and accused, respect for women and more.

A R Rahman said, “I have been observing the #metoo movement. Some of the names have shocked me, both the victims and their perpetrators. I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women. More power to all the victims coming forward!”

Guaranteeing a safe environment in his team, the Ok Jaanu singer further added, “In all my endeavours, my team and I are committed to creating an environment, where everyone finds a safe creative space to bring their best, evolve and succeed.”

Lastly, on the power as well as right use of social media, the singer concluded, “Social media offers great freedom for victims to speak up, however, we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case its misused.”

Started by Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who has alleged veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 movie, Horn Ok Please, many women, from the industry, have come forward to share their stories of sexual misconduct. Singers like Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Toshi etc., have been accused by their respective victims. Anu Malik, who was judging the popular music reality show Indian Idol 10, has quit the show post sexual harassment allegations.

Also Read: Anu Malik no longer part of 'Indian Idol'

 

A R Rahman #MeToo movement OK Jaanu Anu Malik Abhijeet Bhattacharya Kailash Kher Toshi Indian Idol 10
