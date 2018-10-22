Skoda presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 putsforth spectacular music display, ends on high note!

MUMBAI: The city is always buzzing with events, but some of them not only create an exceptional buzz as well as live up to the hype. Bollywood Music Project, which was held this weekend, is one of them. Nothing less than a fete, JioGardens was vibrant with food and shopping stalls. However, what made the place a rocking venue was the absolute repertoire of music played. From headliners like the musical duo of Ajay-Atul to Benny Dayal, Javed Ali and Sukhwinder Singh, who performed on the first day and Papon, Divya Kumar and Akasa and Amit Trivedi, who performed on the second day, Skoda presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0, was a show not to be missed.

The audience’s reaction to each and every slot was a validation enough of the sheer love and success of the show and Bollywood Music.

The young singer Javed Ali, who was sought after by the audience, sang his chartbusters like Jashn-E-Bahaaraa from Jodha Akbar, Guzarish from Ghajini, Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Some peppy numbers were performed by the likes of Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares ft. Funktuation and The Horn Flakes. Their playlist had numbers like Daaru Desi from the movie Cocktail, followed by Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Nacho Saare Ji Phaadke from Happy Ending and Oh Gujariya from Queen movie.

Sukhwinder Singh, who is inarguably one of the most energetic and accomplished artists in Bollywood, gave a power packed performance, making everyone nostalgic by singing songs like Nasha Hi Nasha Hai, Ramta Jogi from the movie, Taal, Haule Haule from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Beedi Jalaiyele from Omkara, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the blockbuster movie Sanju, Dil Hara from Tashan, O Sathi Re from Musafir. A special performance on Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey along with Vishal Dadlani astonished the crowd, who welcomed him with a big roar. Vishal also joined Benny Dayal for the song Disco Deewane from SOTY. Needless to add, the audience went berserk.

The major highlight of the evening was the performance by Maharashtra’s sensation Ajay-Atul, which happened to be their debut at BMP. Their performance was the perfect mixture of earthy songs and their chartbusters in Hindi films. Starting with a traditional Gondhal and Deva Shree Ganesha, the duo was joined on stage by Mohammad Irfan. Irfan sang the award winning track, Abhi Mujh Main Kahin from Agneepath, originally sung by Sonu Nigam. Later, Divya Kumar also joined in to sing some songs from the movie PK. As the crowd cheered more, the duo sang millennials favourite song Yad Laagla from the superhit Marathi movie Sairaat. Sooner, Ajay was joined with Charu Samwal and both sang the resplendent title track Sairat Jhala Ji from the movie, Sairat. Their act and the first day was concluded by the very famous and loved Zingaat and Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath.

Second day, began with the same energy and many more genres of music were explored. Divya Kumar paying a tribute to Sufi legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was cheered and loved, which is a sign that even in this era, the Sufi music is loved and appreciated. Simultaneously, on the Skoda stage, Akasa performed some of the biggest chart-busters in recent times with electrifying performances by two dancers on the stage. The next on the line-up was Apoorv, Jyotica, Rini, Rupali, and Shriram, each of whom proved that they were on their way to becoming the next big thing. It was quite enlightening to see Jyotica grow over the years as she took the audience to another journey with songs like Ishq De Fanniyar, Kem Cho from Baazaar. Indian born singer/composer/violinist Harini Raghavan (Rini) created her own version of Indian electronica and grooved the audience.

Zublee Baruah, got undivided attention of music lovers at the Hungama Bollywood Music Project where she entertained the audience with hits like Ab Ke Sawan Barse, Thunuk Thanak from the Assamese movie Nahor and Do Labjon Ki. She was joined by none other than Goldie Sohel, who sang Tere Bin Nai Lagda Dil Mera and Jashn Hai Yo Jeet Ko. Singer Aaman Trikha and Pawni Pandey, whose voice is loved by all, set the mood just right with their performance. They got everyone dancing to the tunes of Nadaan Parindey and Phir Se Ud Chala from the superhit movie Rockstar, Go Go Govinda from the movie, Oh My God.

Up next on the stage was Bollywood favorite Akasa ft. Aasa Singh. The duo got the crowd to sing along with them, as they began with Muskaane Jhooti Hai from the movie Taalash, Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke, Jugni from the movie Cocktail. They took the audience on a nostalgic trip with songs like Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Rock The Party and Monica Oh My Darling, Soch Na Sake from Airlift.

As the evening progressed, the stage was taken up by legends and veterans like Papon, Amit Trivedi and Ranjit Barot. The first to come on the stage, at twilight was Mithoon. Followed by Sonu Kakkar, Tinu Kakkar enthralled the audience with songs lie Of all the songs- Me Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Pal Do Pal from movie Ek Villain, Tum Hi Ho and Bas Ek Pal getting crazy applause. Shilpa Rao was the surprise element for the audience as she performed on one of her most loved song Tose Naina Laage.

The above performance was soon followed by a group performance by Ranjit Barot and Musafit ft., Jonita Gandhi and Digvijay Singh. A mixed list of vintage and current tracks, the trio sent the audience in to a frenzy. Tracks as diverse as Pukarta Chala Hoon mein, Sasural Genda Phool – Delhi 6, Jahan Teri Ye Nazar Hai, Pyar Kare Pachtaya, Pyar Ki Pungi – Agent Vinod, Chicha Leather – Gangs of Wasseypur -2, Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Bhaag Bhaag DK Bose, was the best the audience could ask for.

Next on the list was singer Papon, who captivated the audience with his soul stirring numbers like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. He created a magical environment with his latest single Baba Bolta Hai from the blockbuster movie Sanju. Papon was joined on stage with Ronkini Gupta, and together they performed Chaav Laga. He ended his performance on a musical note with his famous number Jiyein Kyun from the movie Dum Maaro Dum.

Next was Raftaar giving the audience an adrenaline rush with his thumping music. The crowd went wild as he sung his famous number Swag Mera Desi. From Raftaar’s hugely popular Bollywood hits, to some hard- hitting lyrics inspired by his own life, the show had something for every hip- hop fan. Deep Kalsi, Harjas, Karma, Kidshot, Krsna and Yunan, later joined Raftaar as they sung numbers like Baby Marwake Maregi and Bandook Meri Laila.

The show had the most befitting conclusion with Amit Trivedi solo performance. Pushmina Dhaago Ke Sang, Manja – Kai Po Che, Muze Chod Do Mere Haal Pe, Nayan Tarse – Dev D, Sawaar Loon, Ik Kudi amongst others. Later he was joined by a group of four artists, including Zublee Baruah, singer Divya Kumar, Jonita Gandhi and others. Together they went on a music marathon with songs like Iktaara, Love You Zindagi, and Pareshaan.

The very exciting and successful fourth edition, has left the Bollywood music lovers already awaiting the next season and wanting for more!!