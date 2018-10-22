Shruti Haasan meets Rahman at his LA studio

MUMBAI : Actress-singer Shruti Haasan says she spent an incredible evening with Grammy and Oscar winning Indian musician A.R. Rahman in his studio in Los Angeles.

Shruti on Sunday shared a photograph of herself along with Rahman on Instagram and captioned it: "Incredible evening spent with the legend A.R. Rahman in his amazing LA studio! music and more music surrounds my life. Blessed."

Details if she will be collaborating with the musician are still under wraps.

On the acting front, Shruti will reportedly be seen in the upcoming film Sabaash Naidu along with her father Kamal Haasan.

The spy comedy adventure is co-produced directed and written by Kamal.

(Source: IANS)