News |  22 Oct 2018 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

Pete Davidson 'still in love' with Grande

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement earlier this month, but the Saturday Night Live star reportedly still has hope for relationship with her.

Friends of the comedian told The Post that the 24-year-old is holding out hope that he will get back together with Grande after the singer instigated a break-up earlier this month, reports pagesix.com.

"I talked to Pete a few days ago and he was joking again," said a friend of Davidson.

"He's still in love with Ariana and sees a future with her."

But, at least for now, "He knows (the break-up) is for the best."

The couple had confirmed their engagement in June after a whirlwind romance.

(Source: IANS)

