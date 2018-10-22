Paula Abdul suffers major fall mid-show

MUMBAI : Singer Paula Abdul lost her balance and suffered a major fall from the stage during her Mississippi concert.

While performing The Promise of a New Day song, the 56-year-old singer suddenly came at the edge of the stage and fell from it, leaving fans in shock, with one woman screaming after she went down, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to eyewitnesses, Abdul did not appear hurt. She hurriedly got up and continued the show without any pause.

Abdul is currently on her Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour, her first solo tour in 25 years.

She rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a pop star and dancer, and then became a household name again as one of the original judges on American Idol.

The star has also suffered from chronic pain for years and has been open about her struggle.

(Source: IANS)