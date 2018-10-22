RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Oct 2018 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

Paula Abdul suffers major fall mid-show

MUMBAI : Singer Paula Abdul lost her balance and suffered a major fall from the stage during her Mississippi concert.

While performing The Promise of a New Day song, the 56-year-old singer suddenly came at the edge of the stage and fell from it, leaving fans in shock, with one woman screaming after she went down, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to eyewitnesses, Abdul did not appear hurt. She hurriedly got up and continued the show without any pause.

Abdul is currently on her Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour, her first solo tour in 25 years.

She rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a pop star and dancer, and then became a household name again as one of the original judges on American Idol.

The star has also suffered from chronic pain for years and has been open about her struggle.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Paula Abdul American Idol
Related news
News | 11 Jul 2018

I don't take anything for granted: Paula Abdul

MUMBAI : Singer Paula Abdul finds it heartwarming that people still care about her after decades in the music industry. She makes sure she takes nothing for granted.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2018

Katy Perry accidentally posts racy message for Bloom on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry accidentally shared a private racy message for actor Orlando Bloom on Instagram.

read more
News | 22 May 2018

I am not single: Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who is reportedly dating Orlando Bloom again, admitted that she is not single during the finale of American Idol.

read more
News | 21 May 2018

Clarkson reunites with Cowell at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson and music mogul Simon Cowell enjoyed an impromptu American Idol reunion at the Billboard Music Awards here.

read more
News | 26 Mar 2018

Indian-origin singer impresses Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

MUMBAI: Grammy nominee Katy Perry was blown away by the performance of Alyssa Raghunandan, an Indian origin contestant on the American Idol show.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Acoosta Innovations launches 'Acoosta Uno', powered by Sony DADC

MUMBAI: Acoosta Innovations has launched its first product, Acoosta Uno through a strategic assoread more

News
Badshah is the name of a journey filled with challenges, ups and downs: Ranjit Pathak on 'Naam Badshah'

MUMBAI: Rapper-turned Badshah recently debuted as Radio Jockey on RED FM with his show, Naam read more

News
BARC Week 41: B4U Music tops the chart

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly B4U Music has bagread more

News
RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in bothread more

News
RED FM National Programming Head Ranjit Pathak's noteworthy take on Radio and International Radio Festival

The International Radio Festival, which is slated to be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018,read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Aunty Dance Kar' is about Punjabi weddings and the mad fun we have: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: The hip-hop queen Hard Kaur is back with some fresh music in the form of her new song, Aunty Dance Kar. While the teaser of the song is...read more

2
Dev Negi expresses his happiness on the success of 'Rangtaari'

MUMBAI: Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Dev Negi, who recently gave vocals to a chart buster track Rangtaari is doing immensely well crossing 27 million...read more

3
Skoda presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 putsforth spectacular music display, ends on high note!

MUMBAI: The city is always buzzing with events, but some of them not only create an exceptional buzz as well as live up to the hype. Bollywood Music...read more

4
Martin Garrix Wins The Title Of World No.1 Dj For The Third Consecutive Year!

MUMBAI: The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll results are in. Dutch DJ/Producer Martin Garrix has retained the crown of World’s No.1 DJ for a third...read more

5
Pete Davidson 'still in love' with Grande

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson called off their engagement earlier this month, but the Saturday Night Live star reportedly still...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group