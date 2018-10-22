RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Oct 2018 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Dev Negi expresses his happiness on the success of 'Rangtaari'

MUMBAI: Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Dev Negi, who recently gave vocals to a chart buster track Rangtaari is doing immensely well crossing 27 million views. With its beaming success Dev Negi has expressed his elation through a message.

“I would like to address my fans and people who love me and have showered me love for all my songs. Keep supporting and loving me just like you’ll did for Badrinath ki Dulhaniyan,” said Negi.

Click here to view the track:

Further speaking, Negi said, “I had a really nice experience working on Rangtaari, Tanishk Bagchi had given me a brief on the song. The song was done in a good flow and in a short span of time and while recording we had loads recording the song.”

Rap version of Rangtaari has been sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh. On this Dev Negi adds, “This is my first song recording with him and I felt nice that my song came out so well with him.”

Also Read:

Dev Negi sings 'Rangtaari' for the upcoming movie 'Loveratri'

Rangtaari becomes a rage amid festive fervour

On his upcoming projects Negi revealed, “My forthcoming song is Badhaai Ho  and I hope people love me equally for this.”

Well Rangtaari is from the movie Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

Tags
Dev Negi Rangtaari Yo Yo Honey Singh Aayush Sharma Warina Hussain Tanishk Bagchi
Related news
News | 29 Sep 2018

Urvashi remake crosses 11 million views in just two days!

MUMBAI: The upbeat modern version of the iconic song of Prabhudheva, Urvashi has been making noise for the right reasons. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the song has garnered over 11 million views in just two days of dropping online.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2018

'Morni Banke' is a special song: Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi's latest song Morni Banke from the forthcoming film Badhaai Ho has been viewed over four million times on YouTube, and the composer is simply elated. He considers it a special song.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2018

Neha Kakkar sings 'Morni Banke' for 'Badhaai Ho'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar along with Guru Randhawa has crooned the newest song, Morni Banke for the movie Badhaai Ho that will instantly make you shake your leg. Tune into the song below:

read more
News | 25 Sep 2018

'Loveyatri' songs depict Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's 'journey of love'

MUMBAI: ‘Love is in the air’ and Loveyatri is the perfect definition of it. Starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain’s chemistry through these songs look absolutely gorgeous. Romantic tracks in this movie purely depict stages of their ‘journey of love’.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2018

Tanishk Bagchi has always believed in me: Jubin

MUMBAI : Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has worked with Tanishk Bagchi on songs like The humma song and Akh lad jaave, says the composer has always believed in him and his ability to perform well.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
CD Baby becomes first digital distributor to give creators affordable tools to create simple Copyright ownership agreements and to register with U.S. Copyright Office via partnership with Cosynd

MUMBAI: CD Baby, the largest digital distributor of independent music and administrator of publiread more

Press Releases
Acoosta Innovations launches 'Acoosta Uno', powered by Sony DADC

MUMBAI: Acoosta Innovations has launched its first product, Acoosta Uno through a strategic assoread more

News
Badshah is the name of a journey filled with challenges, ups and downs: Ranjit Pathak on 'Naam Badshah'

MUMBAI: Rapper-turned Badshah recently debuted as Radio Jockey on RED FM with his show, Naam read more

News
BARC Week 41: B4U Music tops the chart

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly B4U Music has bagread more

News
RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in bothread more

top# 5 articles

1
EDX serves up stunning dancefloor remix of David Guetta and Anne-Marie's 'Don't Leave Me Alone'

MUMBAI: With 130 million YouTube and Spotify plays since its release at the end of July, David Guetta and Anne-Marie’s amazing collaboration Don’t...read more

2
Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0 puts forth spectacular music display, ends on high note!

MUMBAI: The city is always buzzing with events, but some of them not only create an exceptional buzz as well as live up to the hype. Bollywood Music...read more

3
'Aunty Dance Kar' is about Punjabi weddings and the mad fun we have: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: The hip-hop queen Hard Kaur is back with some fresh music in the form of her new song, Aunty Dance Kar. While the teaser of the song is...read more

4
UK based boy band THE VAMPS arriving tomorrow in India!

MUMBAI: British boy band The Vamps is back in India after two years. They performed at Global Citizen Festival that happened in 2016 and had a gala...read more

5
Jonas Blue delivers video for 'Polaroid' featuring Liam Payne and Lennon Stella

MUMBAI: With his Liam Payne and Lennon Stella collaboration Polaroid already surging to monumental success, unstoppable hit-maker Jonas Blue has now...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group