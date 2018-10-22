Dev Negi expresses his happiness on the success of 'Rangtaari'

MUMBAI: Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Dev Negi, who recently gave vocals to a chart buster track Rangtaari is doing immensely well crossing 27 million views. With its beaming success Dev Negi has expressed his elation through a message.

“I would like to address my fans and people who love me and have showered me love for all my songs. Keep supporting and loving me just like you’ll did for Badrinath ki Dulhaniyan,” said Negi.

Further speaking, Negi said, “I had a really nice experience working on Rangtaari, Tanishk Bagchi had given me a brief on the song. The song was done in a good flow and in a short span of time and while recording we had loads recording the song.”

Rap version of Rangtaari has been sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh. On this Dev Negi adds, “This is my first song recording with him and I felt nice that my song came out so well with him.”

On his upcoming projects Negi revealed, “My forthcoming song is Badhaai Ho and I hope people love me equally for this.”

Well Rangtaari is from the movie Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and directed by Abhiraj Minawala.