'Aunty Dance Kar' is about Punjabi weddings and the mad fun we have: Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: The hip-hop queen Hard Kaur is back with some fresh music in the form of her new song, Aunty Dance Kar. While the teaser of the song is already out, the full music video will be releasing on 23 October 2018 on Zee Music Company.

Spilling beans on her preparations for the song, Hard Kaur revealed, “I had the song prepared earlier with me, but I needed time to write for my upcoming album, The Private Album, which will be releasing in Jan 2019. Besides, I had already started work on The Rising Mixtape Vol 2. But, I wanted to release one single this year and have been crazy super excited to finally drop it.”

“ The song is about Punjabi weddings and the mad fun we have, the gossip, cars, rude boys, dancing and of course my favourite ‘aunties’. This is my first proper Punjabi rap track and it talks about the culture we have in UK, Canada, U.S and what goes down at weddings,” shared the singer on what Aunty Dance Kar is all about.

Watch the teaser here:

Here’s a sneak peak into @hardkaurworld’s upcoming single #AuntyDanceKar to make your wait worthwhile! pic.twitter.com/RZ84fp3E9Q — Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) October 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Hard Kaur was seen supporting the Levis campaign recently and her story has left the crowd inspired.

Also Read: Levi's celebrates women change makers with #IShapeMyWorld Season 4 with Hard Kaur and other singers

While the song releases tomorrow, folks are excited to hear rapper Hard Kaur slaying it with her voice.