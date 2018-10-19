RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2018 19:53 |  By RnMTeam

Will try to make one movie a year: Prashant Ingole

MUMBAI: Prashant Ingole, known for contributing to Bollywood movies like Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani as a lyricist, has made his directorial debut with the short film, Budh (Awakening). He says he will try to make at least one movie every year.

"Writing lyrics is my first love. I will make films for the love of it... the ones which will give some message to the society and at the same time, will entertain people. I will try to make one movie a year and write for four to five films as a lyricist," Ingole told IANS.

Meanwhile, Budh was screened at the Delhi International Film Festival on Thursday.

"The film was made for film festivals. I might release it next year on the digital platform," said Ingole, who is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate.

Starring Richa Meena, Sudeep Sarangi, Geetanjali Mishra, Vineet Sharma, Sabina Jat and Devendra Prajapati, the short is based on three women from different states in India.

(Source: IANS)

