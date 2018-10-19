Neha Kakkar and Bilal Saeed team up again for 'La La La'?

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar’s popular song, La La La has been featured in the upcoming Bollywood movie, Baazaar starring Saif Ali Khan. The film version of this popular song has been unveiled by Junglee Music, making it the fourth song from the movie.

Composed, penned and sung by Bilal Saeed along with the sensational Neha Kakkar, the song is a total party anthem.

Speaking about the song, Neha Kakkar said, “ I am extremely thrilled that my super hit single La La La composed by the talented Bilal Saeed will be a part of the film, Bazaar. The song is a hit with the youth and it always feels nice that the work you do is appreciated globally. Also, this is the second time that my song will feature in a Saif Ali Khan starrer film, really feeling great to be a part of this!’’

Featuring Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra, the song has a sensual aura, showcasing the duo in a fab avatar. Also, the song’s sterling beats and tempo will make you tune into it.

Watch the video here:

La La La is Times Music’s exclusive release and is available on Gaana for everyone to enjoy! The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel and has garnered over seven million views on YouTube and is trending at number 47.

The original song was sung by Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar.