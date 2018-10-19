RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2018

Luis Fonsi, Ozuna unveil 'Imposible'

MUMBAI : Despacito hitmaker Luis Fonsi and singer Ozuna on Friday released the song Imposible, which is dedicated to women.

According to Fonsi, the song is a confession from a man's point of view to a woman, who recounts the moment when he realises that no one can love her as he does, read a statement.

"Now and then men have to be honest, undress what we feel, and it's nice to be able to put a little rhythm and flavour to a romantic song."

While writing the song, Fonsi knew it needed a lot of feeling, which is why he wrote it thinking of Ozuna's tone of voice because it has the perfect balance between urban and melodic. The result is a melancholy but cheerful song.

"The winning formula. From Puerto Rico to the world," Ozuna­­­ said.

The video for Imposible, directed by Carlos Perez, was filmed at a train station in Miami, Florida last month.

"Very excited to share with the world this new collaboration with my friend Ozuna, who gave it the perfect urban touch to this melodic and romantic song. Imposible is dedicated to all the women, who are the most important part of our lives. I hope everyone enjoys it," Fonsi said.

(Source: IANS)

Despacito Luis Fonsi Miami Ozuna
