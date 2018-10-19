RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2018 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Ali shares excitement about performing at 'Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0' presented by Škoda Auto.

MUMBAI: This weekend, Mumbai will witness the magic of Bollywood music at Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4, presented by Škoda Auto. Performers like Arijit Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Amit Trivedi have performed in the previous editions. The singer of songs like Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein and Guzarish from Ghajani, Javed Ali will be performing for the first time at the Bollywood Music project, “I am performing for the first time in Bollywood Music Project and I am very excited to be a part of this music festival. I am looking forward to connect with my fans. There will be so many artists bringing in their unique own styles. So it will be a different and a very festive experience.”

Javed Ali also reasons out that despite many events happenings in and around Mumbai, Bollywood Music Project has a unique standing, “Bollywood Music Project is a very unique concept. It is a celebration of all genres of music from Punjabi to Sufi, Rock to Indie-pop, Qawwali, folk and many more. Such event not only gives the fans a reason to celebrate but also let artists engage with their fans.”

He also shared that he is excited to perform on some of the choicest songs at the event, “Yes, I have created a fun lineup of my hits along with Sufi, romantic and dancing numbers to keep the audience engaged.”

Looking forward for the event, Javed shares and urges Bollywood music fans to attend it too, “Well, I am looking forward to everyone’s performance. I am sure all Bollywood music lovers will enjoy the experience of their favorite singers performing under one roof.”

Details:

Date: 20 and 21 October­ 2018

Where:  Jio Garden BKC

Time: 2 pm onwards

Book your tickets now on https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/bollywood-music-project/ET00082389  to make the year’s first long weekend memorable.

Javed Ali Arijit Singh Rekha Bhardwaj Amit Trivedi Ajay Atul
