News |  19 Oct 2018 19:57 |  By RnMTeam

Hailee Steinfeld to star in music drama 'Idol'

MUMBAI: Actress Hailee Steinfeld will produce and star in musical film, Idol.

Along with Steinfeld, Matt Reeves is also in talks to produce Netfilx's Idol, reports variety.com.

The film revolves around a girl who becomes an assistant for a popular singer and then tries to become her.

Steinfeld made a debut in 2010's True Grit for which she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar. She also starred in Pitch Perfect 2, Pitch Perfect 3 and The Edge of Seventeen.

(Source: IANS)

Hailee Steinfeld Singer Idol Netflix True Grit The Edge of Seventeen Pitch Perfect 3 Pitch Perfect 2 music drama
