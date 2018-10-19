Hailee Steinfeld to star in music drama 'Idol'

MUMBAI: Actress Hailee Steinfeld will produce and star in musical film, Idol.

Along with Steinfeld, Matt Reeves is also in talks to produce Netfilx's Idol, reports variety.com.

The film revolves around a girl who becomes an assistant for a popular singer and then tries to become her.

Steinfeld made a debut in 2010's True Grit for which she was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar. She also starred in Pitch Perfect 2, Pitch Perfect 3 and The Edge of Seventeen.

(Source: IANS)