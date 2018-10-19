Fusion Project's Rushil Ranjan collaborates with Neeti Mohan for melodious single 'Kya Jawab Doon'

MUMBAI: Collaborations bring prolific artistes together. The latest single by the ace Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and Rushil Ranjan of Fusion Project is an ideal example of the same. Titled Kya Jawab Doon is a blend of Coldplay’s A Sky Full Of Stars and an original piece of music, Kya Jawab Doon. The song also has a unique touch by Kurt Hugo Schneider, the American musician, and singer.

Speaking about collaborating for the first time with Neeti, Rushil says, “It was on my mind to collaborate with her some time or the other. So, we got in touch and discussed the concept. To fuse Coldplay’s track was Neeti’s idea and I loved it. There was some back and forth on how the song should be done and here it is.”

The song is a mashup of half cover of Coldplay’s A Sky Full Of Stars and the other half is an original piece of music, Kya Jawaab Doon. Neeti Mohan has sung both English and Hindi versions of the song and brings out the ultimate melodious mashup.

Watch the video here:

It is for the first time both Neeti and Rushil have come together. In fact, Neeti, who is a versatile talent has collaborated with many artists, but this is the first time she has collaborated with an international singer for a project.

On his experience of working with Neeti Mohan, Rushil continues, “It was amazing working with Neeti. She is so easy to work with but at the same time so committed. She, unfortunately, sprained her ankle while she was touring with A R Rahman in USA, but that didn’t deter her commitment and focus towards her work.”

The song is composed by Rushil, who is seen playing the Indian music while Kurt Hugo Schneider will play the western part of the music in the song. Neeti is just back from AR Rahman US Singing Tour and is busy doing concerts at the moment.