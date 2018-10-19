RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Oct 2018 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

Fusion Project's Rushil Ranjan collaborates with Neeti Mohan for melodious single 'Kya Jawab Doon'

MUMBAI: Collaborations bring prolific artistes together. The latest single by the ace Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and Rushil Ranjan of Fusion Project is an ideal example of the same. Titled Kya Jawab Doon is a blend of Coldplay’s A Sky Full Of Stars and an original piece of music, Kya Jawab Doon. The song also has a unique touch by Kurt Hugo Schneider, the American musician, and singer.

Speaking about collaborating for the first time with Neeti, Rushil says, “It was on my mind to collaborate with her some time or the other. So, we got in touch and discussed the concept. To fuse Coldplay’s track was Neeti’s idea and I loved it. There was some back and forth on how the song should be done and here it is.”

The song is a mashup of half cover of Coldplay’s A Sky Full Of Stars and the other half is an original piece of music, Kya Jawaab Doon. Neeti Mohan has sung both English and Hindi versions of the song and brings out the ultimate melodious mashup.

Watch the video here:

It is for the first time both Neeti and Rushil have come together. In fact, Neeti, who is a versatile talent has collaborated with many artists, but this is the first time she has collaborated with an international singer for a project.

On his experience of working with Neeti Mohan, Rushil continues, “It was amazing working with Neeti. She is so easy to work with but at the same time so committed. She, unfortunately, sprained her ankle while she was touring with A R Rahman in USA, but that didn’t deter her commitment and focus towards her work.”

The song is composed by Rushil, who is seen playing the Indian music while Kurt Hugo Schneider will play the western part of the music in the song.  Neeti is just back from AR Rahman US Singing Tour and is busy doing concerts at the moment.

Tags
Neeti Mohan Kurt Hugo Schneider A R Rahman Coldplay Fusion Project Rushil Ranjan A Sky Full Of Stars
Related news
News | 12 Oct 2018

South African born Indian orchestral violinist Sumeet Sarkar's journey to Hollywood

MUMBAI: Born in South Africa, Sumeet Sarkar started playing the violin at the age of four with various musical influences in the Western Art tradition. Having performed across the world at some of the most prestigious stages, he has been exposed to many genres of music.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2018

One can always expect the unexpected from Rahman says Vipin Aneja after recording for 'Mozart of Madras'

MUMBAI: Vipin Aneja, is currently on cloud nine as he has recorded a song for the Mozart of Madra for A R Rahman.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2018

Rahman, Gulzar create official song for Men's Hockey World Cup

MUMBAI: Grammy and Oscar winning composer A R Rahman, along with celebrated lyricist-poet Gulzar, has created the official song for Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

read more
News | 12 Sep 2018

A musical featuring A R Rahman tracks to be staged at Hull City Mall

Mumbai: Taj Express, a production by ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and her younger sister and producer, Shruti is all set to be staged in Hull City, in United Kingdom. Displaying the glorious landscape of cine world in India, Taj Express features best of Music maestro A R Rahman.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2018

Suresh Wadkar mentors 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' contestants in upcoming episode

MUMBAI: StarPlus' music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani 2 has been creating a buzz owing to its guest singers, who have been making every episode an outstanding musical experience. And this time, its playback Suresh Wadkar’s turn, who turned mentor for the contestants recently.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM National Programming Head Ranjit Pathak's noteworthy take on Radio and International Radio Festival

The International Radio Festival, which is slated to be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018,read more

Interviews
Music to 'Cirque du Soleil' is inspired by musicians that perform on the streets, says Simon Carpentiar from BAZZAR

MUMBAI: Cirque du Soleil, world’s largest entertainment company, which will be making its debut read more

Press Releases
Online Music Marketing agency Moon Jelly announces official launch at Ade 2018

MUMBAI: With an ever-increasing number of DJs and producers trying their hand at making it in thread more

Press Releases
Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV Premiere Immersive Live Stream on Facebook at Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Omnio Sound and Clubbing TV join forces to live stream 21 world-renowned DJs performing eread more

Press Releases
Live Streaming for the first time at Delhi’s famous Ram Leela on House Of God App

MUMBAI: With the firm determination of giving a new definition to the religious space, House of Gread more

top# 5 articles

1
Always backed filmmakers doing clutter-breaking work: Ayushmann Khuranna

MUMBAI : His choice of off-beat films with dollops of entertainment has led Ayushmann Khurrana's career to be on a roll with the success of Bareilly...read more

2
Fan Special episode on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you on a musical journey with ‘Fan special’ episode this Sunday. The...read more

3
Rising artist Sid Sriram unveils 'It Isn't True' debut album Entropy Forthcoming

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American singer-songwriter, producer and composer Sid Sriram debuts a new track, It Isn’t True, today, alongside an...read more

4
Darshan Raval celebrates his birthday with a bang

MUMBAI: Indie hero, Darshan Raval celebrated the success of his biggest chartbusters in recent times, Kamariya from Mitron and Chogada from...read more

5
Don Diablo unveils special VIP mix of his Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane collaboration 'Survive'

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the VIP mix of his latest single Survive featuring two-time Ivor Novello award winner Emeli...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group