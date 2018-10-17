RadioandMusic
Celebrating songs of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' on 20th anniversary

MUMBAI: One of the most endearing movies Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is hailed as one of the iconic movies, whose numerous emotional twists people can’t forget even today. And as the film celebrated its 20 anniversary, yesterday, not only were its songs recalled on the occasion, but the popular trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukherjee and Kajol, who were the lead actors of the movie, also graced the event.

Music composers Jatin Lalit hadcreated history with their fabulous compositions while lyricist Sameer Anjaan also penned down emotions through the memorable songs. So, on this occasion, let’s snap through the iconic songs of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Title track)

Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana

Ladki Badi Anjani Hai

Koi Mil Gaya

Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee

Saajanji Ghar Aaye

Raghupati Raghav

