News |  17 Oct 2018

Ariana Grande to stay away from social media

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande plans to quit social media following her split from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Just two days after it was revealed that the 25-year-old singer and Davidson have called off their engagement, Grande announced an internet hiatus, reported people.com.

"Ok today was very special and I am so grateful I was able to be there," Grande said in a post on her Instagram Stories, which has since been deleted in reference to Tuesday's taping of "A Very Wicked Halloween".

"Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a little bit. It's hard not to bump news and stuff that I'm not trying to see... It's very sad and we're all trying very hard to keep going. Love you and thank you for being here always," Grande added.

The announcement came just a few hours after Grande spoke candidly about her "anxiety" in a different Instagram Stories post.

"Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today,!" the singer captioned a photo of herself sporting a green lip shade.

(Source: IANS)

