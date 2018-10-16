RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2018 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Women should've shared #MeToo stories immediately: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI : Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they would have got due justice for it.

Bappi interacted with the media at the music launch of Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke, along with the film's cast Mukesh Bharti and Manju Bharti, and director Partho Ghosh here on Monday.

On the MeToo movement, Bappi said, "In India, we respect women -- whether it's our mother, sister, daughter or a wife. I live in the US for six months every year, but I don't think any country has such beautiful culture like our country. The MeToo movement has been happening in Hollywood as well, but in India, women are bringing out decade-old incidents in the media and social media.

"So, my point is that when it happened to those women, then why they didn't file FIRs immediately? If all these things would have been revealed earlier, they would have got due justice for it. Now we are launching the music of Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke and if we talk about this film 10 years later, then it is of no use," he added.

On his association with Ghosh, Bappi said he is "brilliant".

"We have earlier worked together for Dalal and now we have worked for this new film. I had a really great time composing music for Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke. My son Bappa Lahiri also worked really hard to compose songs for this film. I think we have made a really good film and I hope it does well," Bappi said.

The movie features Ganesh Acharya, Mukesh Bharti, Manju Bharti and Madalsa Sharma. It will release on November 2.

 (Source: IANS)

Bappi Lahiri Partho Ghosh Ganesh Acharya #MeToo Dalal Manju Bharti Mukesh Bharti Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke Madalsa Sharma
