RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2018 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

I don't think you should get stuck in competition: Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI :Popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu likes to stay away from competition as he feels it will shift his focus from what he likes to do.

He made his debut in 2012 as a singer and earned a spot in the Punjabi pop music space.

Asked if he sees anyone as a competitor, Harrdy told IANS in a telephonic interview: "If you will get into a competition, you will stop doing things that you want to do and you will start thinking of things like how to get ahead of others. I don't think we should get stuck in a competition."

"Whatever work you do, it should always be better than your previous one. You should put effort on yourself."

This is also one of the reasons why he likes to engage more in making his own singles rather than churning out Bollywood songs one after the other.

"If I work on my single, I put effort in every way possible. But when I sing for a Bollywood film, there are restrictions like I have to sing in a particular way. There are situations in films, so I need to sing according to the situation.

"Now, I feel that I will not do Bollywood just for the sake of it. If there is good music, I will definitely do it," said the singer, who has sung for Hindi films like Tum Bin II and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se".

He has one more in the pipeline.

"It is a peppy dance number. I am in talks for more films," said the Naah   hitmaker.

Now, he has got the nation dancing to his song Kya baat ay, which brings back the successful combination of lyricist Jaani, composer B Praak and Harrdy. Together, they have given hit songs like Naah, "Backbone" and Soch.

Like their previous chartbusters, Kya baat ay is also winning hearts. The song has now crossed 40 million views on YouTube.

How important are numbers for him?

"I guess it is important, but when we go and perform live... that's when we get to know if it has done well or not," he said.

He has sung back-to-back dance numbers. Doesn't he fear getting stereotyped?

"It's not like I prefer one genre of music. I like good music that is made well. I agree that recently the focus has been slightly more on dance numbers, but I am open to doing everything.

"I don't want to be stereotyped because I will get stagnant."

Asked about his journey in showbiz so far, he shared he is "more focussed, dedicated and happier".

He also did a film for money at one point of time.

"I liked some of the scripts of movies and I did them. But in the beginning of my career, there were other reasons also for taking up a film as an actor. When you enter the industry, you have to struggle.

"You don't get shows and money is less. So for money, I did one movie. I have listened to so many scripts now, but I will not do them unless and until I get a great one," said the Yaaran Da Katchup actor.

He isn't sure what kind of scripts he is looking for, but if given a chance to play a cricketer on screen, he will take it up.

"I will (do it)... 100 per cent," said the fan of the sport.

He also feels that a good singer can act as well.

"A good singer, who can express lyrics through his voice, can deliver dialogues and act as well. Acting is a feeling. If you can feel, you can act. I suppose acting comes with singing," said Harrdy.

Right now, he is looking forward to a tour in India and abroad along with a new single.

"I am working on my next single. I will most probably drop it within two months," he said.

What's it on?

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Harrdy Sandhu Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se Yaaran Da Katchup Soch B Praak Kya Baat Ay Tum Bin II Nahh
Related news
News | 05 Oct 2018

This Bollywood celeb cannot stop listening to Harrdy Sandhu's song 'Kya Baat Ay'

MUMBAI: Harrdy Sandhu’s new track, Kya Baat Ay has done immensely great and has found a new fan in Taapsee Pannu, who took to Instagram to show some love for the song.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2018

Harrdy Sandhu's 'Kya Baat Ay' crosses 10 million views, trends at #eighth on YouTube

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer, Harrdy Sandhu new single, Kya Baat Ay has garnered over 10 million views within just two days of its release. The song is currently trending at number eight on YouTube.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2018

Romantic Punjabi songs where two hearts say 'I Do' to each other!

MUMBAI: Forget Mundas with swag, Punjabi music is also known for its beautiful ballads of love. We bring you 10 of the most romantic Punjabi songs with lyrics so mithe that they will connect with your soul.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2018

'Bhare Bazaar' from 'Namaste England' will make you shake a leg!

MUMBAI: The newest song, Bhare Bazaar from the upcoming Bollywood film Namaste England is sure to make you dance with its pumping music. Click to view the song:

read more
News | 05 Sep 2018

Punjabi track 'Pasand Jatt Di' is sure to make you groove

MUMBAI:  The new song Pasand Jatt Di from the upcoming Punjabi movie Qismat is out.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Badshah hosts a new show on RED FM

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded radio networks in India brings Badshah read more

News
BARC Week 40: B4U Music and Music India to achieve good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music has achieved 145661 read more

Press Releases
The International Radio Festival announce the final line up of radio stations

MUMBAI: The International Radio Festival (IRF) is pleased to announce the final line up of interread more

News
BARC Week 39: Mastiii leads the charts; Zoom scales down

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

News
IFPI's Music Consumer Insight Report 2018

MUMBAI: IFPI has released its Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 today.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Garrix delivers second monster for ADE week on Yottabyte

MUMBAI: A second Martin Garrix showstopper released the day after his collab with Blinders, Breach (Walk Alone) drops? Yottabyte is another huge new...read more

2
Music fests becoming vital part of India's music culture: Papon

MUMBAI : Singer Papon, who has lent his voice to popular Hindi film songs like Jiyein kyun and Moh moh ke dhaage, will soon perform at a festival...read more

3
Women should've shared #MeToo stories immediately: Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI : Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri feels women should have shared their sexual harassment stories when they happened as he feels they...read more

4
Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Pagal' trends at #1 on iTunes India

MUMBAI: Punjabi munda and one of the best singers Diljit Dosanjh new song Pagal has taken over by the storm. Within just 48 hours the song has...read more

5
'Kamariya' becomes the biggest hit of the season with 100mn plus views in 40 days

MUMBAI: With the beats that are irresistible, a hook that sticks to you and Kamariya, a song that is number one this season, hits 100mn views in less...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group