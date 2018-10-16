Guru Randhawa's rides bicycle in style in newest single 'Downtown'

MUMBAI: T-Series artist Guru Randhawa, the most viewed Indian artist in history is all set to get you in the groove with his latest single Downtown. Shot in Canada, the video features artist Guru Randhawa with model Delbar Arya describing his loved one and riding a cycle through downtown of Toronto. Composed, written and sung by Guru Randhawa , the song has been directed by Gifty and produced by T-Series.

Featuring some fancy swanky cars with Guru riding a bicycle, the video is quite different and shows a different side of Guru from what he has done in his earlier videos.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about Downtown, Guru Randhawa said, “The song talks about a boy chilling with his friends discussing his achievements and the girl he really likes. It's a modern age peppy love song that everyone will relate to. It was great fun shooting with Director Gifty in Toronto. We have tried new video theme, and I hope my fans like it.”

It is learnt that Bhushan Kumar wanted the single to be shot overseas to give the look and feel of Downtown as per the title of the song. They, thus, shortlisted Toronto (Canada) as they have not shot any video earlier there.

Currently, Guru Randhawa is the most successful singer in India. He has not only received support and guidance from mentors of the industry but has also been privileged to work with big banners such as T-series. Guru Randhawa's passion for music has made him create a niche of his own by making Punjabi pop music mainstream.

The hugely talented singer has showcased his phenomenally vast repertoire in sizable number of trending songs to his credit like Suit Suit, High Rated Gabru, Lahore, Ban Ja Rani, Made In India among others which have broken all records. Looks like Guru Randhawa's latest single Downtown will uplift your mood and get grooving.

Meanwhile, the song has released on the official YouTube handle of T-Series today and has already garnered over two lakh fifty three thousand views on YouTube.