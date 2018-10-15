Winners of Breezer Vivid Shuffle get to feature in an exclusive music video with Raftaar and Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Beyond the realm of Bollywood music lies a horizon many other genres of unexplored music. Hip-Hop is one such genre, which is the most seen in Hindi films in fleeting glimpses. There are very few who actually practise the authentic genre of Hip Hop and Raftaar is one of them. Balancing both-presence in movie songs and independent music, Raftaar has created his own place and thus he being the face and name for India’s largest Hip Hop festival, Breezer Vivid Shuffle. The second edition of the dance festival spread the shuffle vibe through a TVC featuring Varun Dhawan (who is the co-endorser of this dance festival along with Raftaar) that went live on 50+ channels and simultaneously running digitally.

A much-needed initiative, the Breezer Vivid Shuffle, brings forth the best hidden talent in India for Hip Hop and Raftaar agrees, “I am glad I am not from this generation, because I certainly can’t dance this well. But on a serious note, the talent found during this competition is nothing less than phenomenal.”

About the scenario of Hip Hop in India, he says, “Well, what’s happening currently is great. Bollywood is a great platform, however, whether you get a chance to perform for Hindi movie or no can not and should limit you a Hip hop artiste. There is certainly much more that we need to explore.”

Sharing his thoughts about Varun Dhawan being a part of this campaign, Raftaar said, “I think Varun’s energy vibes well this initiative.”

He further added, “The hip hop community is witnessing more and more artist breakouts, inspired by the hip-hop movement in the west and the impulse to express through their raw and distinctive styles. Breezer Vivid Shuffle as a platform is fitting to this thought and it is great to see the talent that these young performers bring on stage. I’d like to congratulate the winners and everyone that participated, and I’m thrilled to see them perform with Varun and I in the upcoming Breezer Vivid music video.”

This year the winners are namely, Tornado (Breaking), Popcorn (Popping), Same Age Crew (Rep Your Style) and Polestar (Crew), not only win India’s largest cash prize pool for a hip-hop dance festival, but also get to feature in an exclusive music video with Varun Dhawan and Raftaar. These were chosen among 115 contestants.

Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2 garnered 1.4 mn conversations and 4.8 mn views on social media through the #shufflemove contest, and reached out to the non-metros through on-ground shuffle gigs in multiple markets.