RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2018 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Buble announces retirement from music

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced his retirement from music after admitting he no longer has the desire for fame following his son's battle with cancer.

Buble, who has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records, announced his retirement via an emotional 'final' interview, reports telegraph.co.uk.

He put his career on hold after finding out his five-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer, two years ago.

Noah, one of Buble's three children with wife of seven years, Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, is now in remission.

During an emotional last interview, Buble opened up about the impact Noah's illness had on the couple.

"My whole being's changed. My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I've never lost control of my emotions in public," he told the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine.

The 43-year-old explained how the diagnosis made him realise he had become fixated on his own success and can no longer stomach "the celebrity narcissism".

However, Buble began making music again about a year ago and his new album "Love", due to come out on November 16.

He has also been working with James Corden on a Carpool Karaoke special edition for the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign.

He hinted his latest record may be his last.

"I'm retiring from the business," he said. "I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top," he concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Michael Buble Grammy Award Carpool Karaoke James Corden
Related news
News | 08 Oct 2018

Michael Buble thought he would never make music again

MUMBAI : Singer Michael Buble thought he would never make music again after his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2018

Cher, Tom Cruise bonded over dyslexia

MUMBAI: Singer actress Cher's fling with actor Tom Cruise began after they bonded over having dyslexia.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2018

I always believed great music can come from India: Stein

MUMBAI : Grammy award winner Seymour Stein has said he always believed great music could come from India, and this thought brings him back to the country for visits.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2018

Michael Buble, wife welcome daughter

MUMBAI : Singer Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their third child and first daughter.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2018

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson cast in 'Cats' movie adaptation

MUMBAI : Actors Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen will star in an upcoming movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webbers smash musical Cats.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IFPI's Music Consumer Insight Report 2018

MUMBAI: IFPI has released its Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 today.read more

News
92.7 Big FM completes 12 years in Bengaluru
,

MUMBAI: It’s celebration time for 92.7 BIG FM Bengaluru, one of India’s largest radio network asread more

News
RAM Week 36-37: Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City shine in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 36 and 36 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM continued to top the charts in both Mumbai andread more

News
What can be a bigger honour than going to Malta and celebrating my country? RED FM's RJ Devaki, Best RJ (International Radio Festival) winner

MUMBAI: RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki was declared winner in the best RJ (International Radio Festread more

News
Trump signs Music Modernization Act

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump has signed a Music Modernization Act, a bipartisan act which aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye West returns to Twitter

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is back on Twitter and posted a video about mind control to mark his return on the social media platform.West deleted his...read more

2
I'll sing songs which are of my zone: Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana often sings for his own films, but he has no qualms about passing on the microphone to others, especially when the...read more

3
Winners of Breezer Vivid Shuffle get to feature in an exclusive music video with Raftaar and Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Beyond the realm of Bollywood music lies a horizon many other genres of unexplored music. Hip-Hop is one such genre, which is the most seen...read more

4
Drake calls Kanye West manipulative

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake says he felt betrayed when Kanye West released his album Ye just weeks before his Scorpion.Drake spoke on his ongoing feud with...read more

5
Michael Buble announces retirement from music

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced his retirement from music after admitting he no longer has the desire for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group