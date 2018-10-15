Kumar Sanu to act in 'Yeh Un Dinon'

MUMBAI: Popular singer Kumar Sanu, who has sung the title track of Ye Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain, will play a cameo in the show.

In the show, set in the 1990s, he will be seen performing at a dandiya programme in college.

"I have been a part of this beautiful show since the very beginning and those memories are still fresh. Singing the title track of this popular series Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hain was an amazing experience and once again being a part of this show feels great," Sanu said in a statement.

"I am excited to make an appearance in the show with popular garba numbers for its beautiful viewers," he added.

(Source: IANS)