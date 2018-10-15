Kanye West returns to Twitter

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is back on Twitter and posted a video about mind control to mark his return on the social media platform.

West deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts last week after he was criticised for a rant he gave to the Saturday Night Live audience.

He returned to Twitter on Saturday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I just want to talk about mind control," West posted.

"You know, when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if you post something that's like positive on Instagram it gets taken down if it's not a part of a bigger agenda. That's like mind control. That's the echo chamber. That's trying to control you based off of incentivizing you and based off of you getting enough likes. That's the poison that's happening with social media."

West said that he is not crazy.

"I can ramp up if I suffer from sleep deprivation,” he mentioned.

He then claimed to be "the best living recording artist".

(Source: IANS)