Javed Ali sings song for 'Mere Sai'

MUMBAI: Jashn-E-Bahaara hitmaker Javed Ali has lent his voice to a song that will be a part of the show, Mere Sai.

"It's a proud moment for me to sing a song for a show like Mere Sai," Javed said in a statement.

"The song is amazing and has been composed by Devendraji. It's the first time that I'm singing a Sufi kind of a song for a television show," he added.

Sharing more details about the song, he said, "Devendraji approached me for this particular song. He told me the concept of the song and about the show. After the briefing, I completely understood the manner in which I had to sing the special song.

"Whenever Sai Baba's name is uttered, it sounds spiritual. It's a situational song which is based on Sai Baba's Samadhi where people are thinking that Sai Baba will come back once again from his Samadhi," he added.

(Source: IANS)