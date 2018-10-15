RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2018 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

I'll sing songs which are of my zone: Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana often sings for his own films, but he has no qualms about passing on the microphone to others, especially when the songs are heavily classical.

Back in 2012, he made his debut in Bollywood as an actor and a singer with the film Vicky Donor, for which he crooned Pani Da Rang. He continued to entertain the audience with his acting skills and soothing voice.

His new films AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho also feature him as an actor and a singer.

"I will sing songs which are of my zone. Love ballads and soft romantic songs are my zones. I can't do a qawwali or a heavily-classical song," Ayushmann told IANS here.

Asked about lip-syncing, he said: "It really depends on the zone. If the other singer is doing a better job in that genre of music then why not? For example, the climax song of AndhaDhun has been sung by Arijit Singh because he was best suited for that song.

"I have lip-synced to Arijit's voice twice. First one was Hareyaa. It's an honour to have a good singer giving voice to you."

"I just did Chan Kitthan. I cut singles when there is a gap between two films, but right now, a lot is happening. I am singing for my films; so I don't think I will be doing a single anytime soon," shared the Yahin Hoon Main hitmaker, when asked about his non-film projects.

Currently, he is garnering positive reviews for AndhaDhun.

"I am really happy. I am glad that people have liked it. I am seeing four star reviews after four years. Both Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan were between three and three-and-a-half stars.

"This one got a four star. I am really glad because if it is a four star, it becomes cult of sorts or maybe a film with a good shelf life," he said.

This is his first attempt at the thriller genre.

"I had to do a lot of homework because slice-of-life movies are mostly to do with everyday life. I can sleep walk those characters because I have reference points for those characters.

"In AndhaDhun, I play a blind man who is a pianist. So, it was doubly challenging for me. I had to take piano lessons, meet blind people, have a certain body language and act like a blind person," he said.

In the process, the artiste ended up learning about life in general.

"I was told not to watch any film based on blind characters for reference. I had to meet real blind people and get to know about their life, how they deal with situations in life.

"I met people who were blind since childhood and those who recently became blind. People who recently went blind were slightly depressed. They needed counselling. Those who were blind since childhood were happy. They lived in an imaginary world. Probably, the world that they imagine is more beautiful than the world is right now. So, it was very heartening to get in touch with blind people," said Ayushmann.

He has also learnt a lot from his films that didn't work at the box office.

"I think there were only three films after my first which didn't work. The rest were pretty decent at the box office. That was between 2013 and 2014," said the Bewakoofiyaan actor.

"You get to learn a lot, especially from films which are not successful. You know what probably went wrong or you know how to approach a certain project so that's really important. It gears you up for life in general. It makes you more humble at the same time," he said.

He has also started seeing life through a different prism, thanks to his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Last month, Tahira took to social media to reveal that she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. She is now recovering.

"We live in an era where social media is rampant and nothing can be hidden from the world. It's better to let people know everything about yourself rather than they getting to know about you from a third source,” she said.

"I think if you are facing any issue or problem, take it in a positive way and let the world know about it, how you are dealing with it and can be an inspiration to others. That's what she is doing right now. I have started seeing life through a different prism. I am glad that she is a fighter and a very positive person," he concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ayushmann Khurrana Vicky Donor Pani Da Rang Tahira Kashyap Bewakoofiyaan Shubh Mangal Savdhan Bareilly ki Barfi AndhaDhun Yahin Hoon Main Chan Kitthan
Related news
News | 04 Oct 2018

I have great synergy with Rochak Kohli: Ayushmann

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who has collaborated with Rochak Kohli once again for a new song in Badhaai Ho, says they are both very much in sync with each other.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2018

Ayushmann's 'warrior princess' detected with pre-invasive breast cancer

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap revealed on Saturday that she was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2018

'Aap Se Milkar' from 'Andha Dhun' will leave you awestruck!

MUMBAI: Newest reprise version Aap Se Milkar, sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aakanksha Sharma, does derive a message. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, the track depicts a cute love story between both of them.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2018

Raftaar's track 'AndhaDhun' crosses ten million views within just 24 hours

MUMBAI: Raftaar’s recently released track, AndhaDhun for the movie with a similar title, has turned out to be a big time ‘suspense creator’ for the audience.

read more
News | 29 Aug 2018

Calling Karan: Karan Johar tells Ayushmann how to keep extramarital affairs at bay

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned to Karan Johar on advice on how to keep extra-marital affairs, and the filmmaker was quick to give suggestions.This happened as part of the second season of Ishq 104.8 FM's popular show Calling Karan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IFPI's Music Consumer Insight Report 2018

MUMBAI: IFPI has released its Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 today.read more

News
92.7 Big FM completes 12 years in Bengaluru
,

MUMBAI: It’s celebration time for 92.7 BIG FM Bengaluru, one of India’s largest radio network asread more

News
RAM Week 36-37: Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City shine in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 36 and 36 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM continued to top the charts in both Mumbai andread more

News
What can be a bigger honour than going to Malta and celebrating my country? RED FM's RJ Devaki, Best RJ (International Radio Festival) winner

MUMBAI: RED FM Ahmedabad’s RJ Devaki was declared winner in the best RJ (International Radio Festread more

News
Trump signs Music Modernization Act

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump has signed a Music Modernization Act, a bipartisan act which aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Winners of Breezer Vivid Shuffle get to feature in an exclusive music video with Raftaar and Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Beyond the realm of Bollywood music lies a horizon many other genres of unexplored music. Hip-Hop is one such genre, which is the most seen...read more

2
Drake calls Kanye West manipulative

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake says he felt betrayed when Kanye West released his album Ye just weeks before his Scorpion.Drake spoke on his ongoing feud with...read more

3
Michael Buble announces retirement from music

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced his retirement from music after admitting he no longer has the desire for...read more

4
Kanye West returns to Twitter

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is back on Twitter and posted a video about mind control to mark his return on the social media platform.West deleted his...read more

5
Bryan Adams wraps up biggest party in India

MUMBAI: From playing his rock anthems and love songs to crooning Kiki Do You Love Me to expressing his Ultimate Love for India, Grammy Award winning...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group