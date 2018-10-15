RadioandMusic
Drake calls Kanye West manipulative

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake says he felt betrayed when Kanye West released his album Ye just weeks before his Scorpion.

Drake spoke on his ongoing feud with West during a taping of LeBron James' HBO show, The Shop on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Drake felt betrayed as the two collaborated on several songs but West didn't mention that he was working on his own album.

"Oh this guy's trolling me. This was like a manipulative, like, 'I wanna break you' thing," Drake said.

"I said, 'Alright, I'm going to go back to distancing myself again. I know what this is'," he added.

Prior to the release, Drake said the former friends got along great in the studio.

(Source: IANS)

Drake Kanye West Scorpion YE
