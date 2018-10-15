RadioandMusic
News |  15 Oct 2018 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Pagal' trends at #1 on iTunes India

MUMBAI: Punjabi munda and one of the best singers Diljit Dosanjh new song Pagal has taken over by the storm. Within just 48 hours the song has crossed 15 million views and the numbers keep increasing. Moreover the track ranks at number one on iTunes India.

Diljit has gone to Twitter and expressed this happiness. Check it out below:

Released under Speed Records, the song Pagal crafts a wonderful message where the lead heroine in the song is seen reminiscing the good old days she had spend with her lover. Diljit Dosanjh has sung and featured in the song where his voice is just getting hoards of attention as always. Makers have arranged the song beautifully while the story line is absolutely unique.

Lyrics rendered by Babbu, Goldboy has composed, produced it’s music while its Directed and conceptualized by Navjit Buttar.

Click here to view the song:

With his CON.FI.DEN.TIAL album, which got into a hit list earlier this year, Diljit has consecutively kept giving good music which have been trending on charts. While his recent release Pagal has been appreciated in tons, people await some more music from the Veer Vaar fame.

T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

