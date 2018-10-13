RadioandMusic
News |  13 Oct 2018 20:09

Tochi Raina to sing for Rahul Roy's 'Night and Fog'

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who crooned Iktara and Kabira has lent his voice for Aayush Shah and Rahul Roy for their upcoming film, Night and Fog. 

Known for his love for the Sufi genre, Tochi will be singing a new Sufi folk song for Night and Fog to be directed by Tanvir Ahmad.

Aayush said in a statement, “I really connect to Sufi songs and I have loved all of Tochi sir's songs. My favourite has been Kabira. Our film will feature a soulful song, which I am really excited for since it is Sufi music.

 "He is sure to recreate his Sufi magic and I am looking forward to bring the song to life on-screen,” he further added.

The third schedule for the film will start soon as they have completed the shoot in Mumbai.

(Source: IANS)

