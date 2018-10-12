Rodriguez once asked JLo for autograph

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez says he once asked the singer-actress for an autograph before they started dating.

On Thursday, Rodriguez, 43, shared a throwback photo of Lopez, 49, which she signed for him years before they got together, reports people.com.

"Throwback to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a picture for a young ball player," Rodriguez captioned the shot adding, "#lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo."

The Dinero singer later commented: "Omg!! Who found that?"

This isn't the first time Rodriguez has gushed over his lady love on Instagram. In September, he posted a series of photos of his favourite memories he created with Lopez from their trip to Italy in August.

In the post, the sportsman shows off several of his romantic boating adventures with the singer, as well as some sweet snaps of his two daughters, Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 13.

Lopez's 10-year-old twins Max and Emme were also on the trip.

Although Lopez and Rodriguez, who began dating in March of last year, have spent a lot of time as a blended family, they are in no rush to get married, a source previously told people.com.

(Source: IANS)