News |  12 Oct 2018 20:59 |  By RnMTeam

I didn't choose right person in Ryan Adams: Mandy Moore

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Mandy Moore says getting married to Ryan Adams was not a smart decision.

In an interview to Glamour, Moore opened up about her first marriage to musician Adams, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her first marriage spanned from March 2009 until their January 2015 separation, with the divorce finalising in June 2016.

"I didn't choose the right person," Moore said.

"I don't feel guilty for (the divorce). I don't fault myself for it. When people said, ‘I'm sorry,' I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation'. I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again."

Moore -- who plays Rebecca Pearson in the critically-acclaimed, This is Us, aired in India on Star World, said she felt spiritually and fundamentally stuck while in the marriage, which had a negative impact on her work and social life.

Adams took to Twitter to respond to his former wife's remarks, saying: "She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start… If only I could remember the start lol."

Now, Moore is engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and will get married to him later this year.

(Source: IANS)

Mandy Moore Singer Twitter Taylor Goldsmith Ryan Adams
