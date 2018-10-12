RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Oct 2018 20:44 |  By RnMTeam

Amy Winehouse's hologram to feature in tour

MUMBAI: A hologram of late singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, will headline a world tour.

Beginning next year, a hologram of the late singer, who died at age 27 from alcohol poisoning, will perform with a live band and backing singers, reports people.com.

The string of performances is expected to start in Fall 2019 and will feature digitally remastered versions of Amy's popular hits, Rolling Stone confirms.

"This is a dream for us," Amy's father Mitch told the publication.

"To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words. Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way," he added.

Profits from the tour, which is sponsored by Amy's estate and the BASE Hologram company, will go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation, set up by her family after her death. The organization works with underprivileged youth to prevent future drug and alcohol abuse.

Winehouse was found dead in her London apartment on July 23, 2011. The Grammy-winning soulful singer was in rehab just two months prior and had cancelled a planned summer European tour in June.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amy Winehouse
Related news
News | 10 Oct 2017

Amy Winehouse's life to be told through musical

MUMBAI: Late singer Amy Winehouse's life, her singing talent, her struggle with alcohol and drug dependency, and her untimely death from alcohol poisoning in July 2011, are set to be documented in a new West End musical.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2017

Lady Gaga pays tribute to Amy Winehouse

MUMBAI: Paparazzi hitmaker Lady Gaga has paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Amy Winehouse on the sixth anniversary of her death.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

The Stage 2 multicity tour ends today

MUMBAI: After the reverberating success of 'The Stage 2' second season, India’s only English singing talent hunt, kicked off its multi-city tour in Delhi on 22 February 2017.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2017

Jeremy Renner wants to become songwriter

MUMBAI: Actor Jeremy Renner is considering launching a career as a songwriter so that he can spend more time with his family.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2016

Indians have mastered music, dance: 'Pop Idol' creator Simon Fuller

MUMBAI: Indians have mastered music and dance, and produce more musicals than any other country in the world, says Simon Fuller, the name behind global entertainment hits including Spice Girls and ‘Pop Idol’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Trump signs Music Modernization Act

MUMBAI: US President Donald Trump has signed a Music Modernization Act, a bipartisan act which aread more

News
The trade categories of Radio Connex 2018 had some noteworthy winners!

MUMBAI: The recently held Radio Connex 2018 was a grand affair attended by the whos who of radioread more

News
92.7 BIG FM dedicates three-hour show along with Sanam band on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

MUMBAI: One of India’s renowned radio stations, 92.7 BIG FM dedicated a three-hour long show, yeread more

Press Releases
MY FM becomes official radio partner for Gujarat Fortune Giants Pro Kabaddi League

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group, has partnered with Gujarat Fortune Giants read more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM makes Garba more happening with 'Dance with Madhuri'

MUMBAI: The festivities in India have begun and with Navratri just around the corner, everyone iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Don Diablo unveils the official video for latest single 'Survive' with Emeli Sandé & Gucci Mane

MUMBAI: Future-house pioneer Don Diablo has delivered the iconic new video for his latest single Survive, featuring two-time Ivor Novello award...read more

2
South African born Indian orchestral violinist Sumeet Sarkar's journey to Hollywood

MUMBAI: Born in South Africa, Sumeet Sarkar started playing the violin at the age of four with various musical influences in the Western Art...read more

3
Amy Winehouse's hologram to feature in tour

MUMBAI: A hologram of late singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, will headline a world tour.Beginning next year, a hologram of the late singer,...read more

4
Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill shake a leg in Nikle Currant

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill’s newest single, Nikle Currant just dropped online. Sung in Punjabi by Jassi and Neha, the song is a flirty...read more

5
Kanye West meets Trump in White House

MUMBAI: African-American rapper Kanye West met President Donald Trump at the White House here where he said that wearing the "Make America Great...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group