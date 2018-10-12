Amy Winehouse's hologram to feature in tour

MUMBAI: A hologram of late singer Amy Winehouse, who died in 2011, will headline a world tour.

Beginning next year, a hologram of the late singer, who died at age 27 from alcohol poisoning, will perform with a live band and backing singers, reports people.com.

The string of performances is expected to start in Fall 2019 and will feature digitally remastered versions of Amy's popular hits, Rolling Stone confirms.

"This is a dream for us," Amy's father Mitch told the publication.

"To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words. Our daughter's music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way," he added.

Profits from the tour, which is sponsored by Amy's estate and the BASE Hologram company, will go towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation, set up by her family after her death. The organization works with underprivileged youth to prevent future drug and alcohol abuse.

Winehouse was found dead in her London apartment on July 23, 2011. The Grammy-winning soulful singer was in rehab just two months prior and had cancelled a planned summer European tour in June.

